Bobrisky has shared screenshots of his chat with OAP Radiogad days after the latter betrayed him by sharing their conversation

In a message to Bobrisky, Radiogad gushed about the controversial crossdresser's beauty while referring to him as 'my love'

Bobrisky's recent post against Radiogad has once again caused an uproar on social media with people sharing their opinions

Crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has come for Nigerian media personality Destiny Ezeyin, aka Radiogad, days after the latter exposed him on social media.

Recall that Radiogad caused a buzz online after he posted audio and video evidence to back up online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman’s claim that Bobrisky was never in jail.

Amid the backlash that has trailed Bobrisky online, the crossdresser has now shared his evidence against Radiogad.

Posting screenshots of their chats on his Instastory, Radiogad gushed about Bobrisky's beauty in a message and referred to him as 'My Love.'

"I swear you are looking more beautiful than ever, U welcome love. So beautiful and gorgeous," the messages read.

Sharing the screenshots, Bobrisky captioned it:

"The issues I have with them is lies and clout. Human beings are scaring but we move."

Radiogad explains why he exposed Bobrisky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Radiogad gave reasons for exposing Bobrisky on social media.

According to the OAP, he hates to be taken advantage of.

He went on to say that Bobrisky only ever told him “thank you” for all the ways he supported him online without making any move to support him financially or to promote his content on his page.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

