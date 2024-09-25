Seun Kuti, Afrobeat superstar and son of legendary artist Fela Kuti, opened up about what he knows regarding Bobrisky’s recent drama with Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Recall that social media activist Verydarkman leaked an audio of the crossdresser revealing details about his jail term

Seun, during a recent Instagram Live, disclosed that VDM had earlier shared the evidence he had against Bob and EFCC, triggering massive takes online

Seun Kuti, Nigerian Afrobeat superstar and son of legendary artist Fela Kuti has waded into crossdresser Bobrisky case with EFCC.

The saxophonist revealed that social media activist Veryfdarkman, who had earlier leaked an audio recording of Bobrisky, first shared the clip with him.

Seun Kuti spoke on Bobriksy's case with EFCC, Credit: @bobrisky222, @bigbirdkuti, @verydarkblackman

In the audio tape, Bod alleged that the EFCC collected a N15m bribe to drop his money laundering case and that he didn’t serve his jail term while mentioning rapper Falz and his father, Femi Falana.

Seun Kuti, during his recent Instagram Live, mentioned that he encouraged VDM to expose Bobrisky and EFCC after the activist shared the evidence in his custody.

He, however, recounted how he served his jail term and questioned why the crossdresser was given preferential treatment.

Seun Kuti spurs reactions online

chrisdayung:

"I knew Bobrisky never went to Prison!! EFCC see una for mud!! Rubb!sh."

domingo_loso:

"Seun Kuti and Verydarkman combination na wettin we need for this generation."

manlike.rae:

Una see say this VDM does his due diligence and consultations rightly before he does his thing

makersp_:

"Anyone against VDM is part of the problem in this country."

jisolabrandboss:

"I suspected foul play when Bobrisky got out looking fresh and even threw a party ! His advisers are not doing a good job."

robyekpo:

Tinubu suppose make VDM EFCC oga but the problem be say VDM go turn come arrest Tinubu join."

