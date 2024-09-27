Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has returned to social media amid the backlash he faced over VeryDarkMan’s disclosure about him

On his official Instagram page, the socialite posted a video of himself slaying and gushing over his beauty

The video sparked a series of mixed reactions on social media after it went viral as Nigerians demanded answers

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju, aka Bobrisky, has returned to social media with a bang amid his prison drama with online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan.

Recall that after VDM leaked Bobrisky’s recorded phone call where he claimed he paid N15 million to drop his money laundering charges and also spent his prison sentence in an apartment, it caused a lot of buzz and backlash for the crossdresser, leading to him considering ending it all.

However, in less than 12 hours after Bobrisky’s disturbing post, the self-styled Mummy of Lagos has made a comeback on his Instagram page.

Nigerians react as Bobrisky slams in new video amid VDM and prison drama. Photos: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

The crossdresser started by restoring all of his deleted photos. He also took to his Instagram stories to post a video of himself showing off his beauty.

In the clip, Bobrisky showed off his fully made-up face, his clean hairstyle and rocked a designer outfit and sunglasses while playing Nicki Minaj’s Pills and Potions song in the background.

See a recording of the clip below:

Nigerians react as unbothered Bobrisky shares video

Bobrisky’s new video, amid the online drama surrounding him over his prison sentence, soon made waves on social media and drew reactions from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

books_feverr:

“This whole bob and VDM drama na telenovela. E go reach season 52😂 it's a beautiful day to be novelssssssssss. We recommend.”

Uncleefezyng:

“Bob don go diary room and biggie don assure am say no eviction.”

obianuju_priscillia_:

“Never to be caught unfresh. He looks good in her outfit.”

iamdresan:

“Idris you matter don make them suspended many papa and mama you still Dey slay arindi.”

Scentsbylilmama:

“Werey don see say nobody send him su!c!de threats go girl😂.”

bigstar_events:

“Bob is smiling while Idris is panicking😢😢.”

Tech_xi:

“Maintaining steeze and composure 😂😂😂😂 but the heart is beating fast 😫.”

Apostle_gideon_isah:

“He no Dey commit sus again?”

Amerika_vibez:

“Depression want to kpai bobyrisky 😂😂 who is with verydarkman.”

Ble_ssing_sunday:

“Bob don see say life sweet, He no wan commit sus again😂💔.”

Callmi_jimmy:

“Be like his lawyer don give her assurance say make he calm her calms 😂.”

Holymann_:

“Person wey they advice Bobrisky na Enemy in disguise 😂.”

Apocarlypto:

“Idrissssssss omo Okuneye you're going back to kiriri.”

Elegantstella21:

“The emotional manipulation didn't work😂.”

Tonto Dikeh speaks amid Bobrisky drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh finally broke her online silence on the issues surrounding her friend, Bobrisky.

On her Instagram page, the movie star talked about being friends with snakes who record people’s conversations even before they have a problem.

Tonto Dikeh’s comments about people who record conversations to harm others amid Bobrisky’s controversy drew reactions from netizens. While some supported the actress, others said she would not have taken it lightly if someone also owed her N4 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng