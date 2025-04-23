Ahead of the 2027 elections, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state, alongside his deputy and commissioners, including former governor Okowa, have dumped the PDP for the APC

Delta state is now set to be ruled by the APC for the first time since 1999, raising questions about the PDP’s influence in the region ahead of the 2027

Oborevwori has joined the growing list of sitting governors who have changed parties during their tenure, including prominent figures like Aminu Tambuwal and Rochas Okorocha

On Wednesday, April 23, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state, officially dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oborevwori’s move isn’t the first time a sitting governor has changed political camps and he likely won’t be the last.

As reported by The Punch, over the years, several governors have crossed party lines while still in office.

In light of the above development, Legit.ng compiled a list of sitting governors who defected from one party to another.

See list below:

Sheriff Oborevwori

The Delta state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, his deputy Monday Onyeme, and commissioners, have defected from the PDP to the ruling APC.

Legit.ng reports that their defection was announced at a press briefing in Asaba on Wednesday, April 23.

Oborevwori’s defection to the APC is seen as a significant blow to the PDP because no other political party has governed the state since 1999.

Aminu Tambuwal

The former Sokoto governor first left the PDP for the APC while serving as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

In 2018, he returned to the PDP while still governor and aimed for the presidential ticket, which he lost to Atiku Abubakar, who also left the APC for the PDP.

Tambuwal wasn’t the only Sokoto governor to switch parties.

Others include:

Attahiru Bafarawa

While governor of Sokoto state, Attahiru Bafarawa, a chieftain of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) moved to the PDP.

But in 2015, he announced his resignation from the PDP.

Aliyu Wamakko

Aliyu Wamakko, while he was governor of Sokoto state, dumped the PDP and joined the APC.

Abdulfatah Ahmed

While governor of Kwara State, Ahmed made headlines for his political switches. He left PDP for APC in 2013. He returned to PDP in 2018.

Boni Haruna

Boni Haruna, served as the governor of Adamawa state from 1999 to 2007.

While in office, Haruna defected from the PDP to the Action Congress.

Ikedi Ohakim

Ikedi Ohakim also served as the governor of Imo state.

While in office in 2007, Ohakim switched from the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA to the PDP.

Murtala Nyako

Murtala Nyako ruled Adamawa state from 2007 to 2008. Interestingly, he abandoned the APC and moved to the PDP.

Rochas Okorocha

Rochas Okorocha, elected as Imo state governor in 2011, under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

However, while in office, Okorocha dumped APGA and moved to the APC.

Other governors who made similar moves are:

Mahmuda Shinkaf

Mahmuda Shinkafi, during his time as Zamfara state governor, dumped the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and defected to the PDP.

Bello Matawalle

Bello Matawalle, while in office as the governor of Zamfara state, dumped the PDP and defected to the APC.

He is still a member of the APC in 2025 and a serving minister in Bola Tinubu's cabinet.

Also, states like Benue, Ondo, Rivers, Cross River, Edo, Kano, Kebbi, and Jigawa have all experienced political defections by sitting governors at various times.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Sheriff Oborevwori, governor of Delta state, and his predecessor Ifeanyi Okowa, defected from the PDP to the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections in Nigeria.

A clip of Governor Oborevwori being serenaded with ‘On Your Mandate’, the popular political tune dedicated to President Bola Tinubu, has since gone viral on social media.

Legit.ng reports that Festus Keyamo, minister of aviation and aerospace development, was among the notable Nigerians who quickly reacted to the defections.

Gov Eno's defection to APC not feasible - Commissioner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Akwa Ibom state governor Umo Eno denied rumours of a planned defection from the PDP to the APC.

Governor Eno earlier endorsed President Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio for second terms, but has described the move as a strategic alliance ahead of the 2027 election.

The state commissioner for information, Aniekan Umanah, gave this clarification on Wednesday.

