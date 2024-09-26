Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman turned the internet upside down as he rephrased the words of Bobrisky following his EFCC scandal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bobrisky took to his Instagram to make a post on ending it all in reaction to his allegedly leaked audio

Following that, VDM made similar declaration with reasons for doing so, triggering massive reactions online

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, in a surprising twist, has said that he is ready to end his life amid crossdresser Bobrisky’s recent mess.

This came after Bobrisky shared a scary message on social media after facing backlash over a leaked phone call.

The crossdresser raised concerns with a post where he talked about ending it all. According to Bob, he had never thought about ending his life until now, when he saw the great lengths people have gone to bring him down.

Following the steps of the self-acclaimed Mummy of Lagos, Verydarkman noted that he had never thought about ending it all until the recent EFCC mess surrounding Bob.

The critic said that “if EFCC doesn’t do a thorough investigation on the alleged N15 million Bobrisky paid them to remove the money Laundering charge,” he would end it all.

He also pointed out that “they need to provide the Godfather that called controller of prison who put Bob inside a VIP Apartment instead of a Prison Cell.”

See his post below:

Verydarkman spurs concerns online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ada_bekee06:

"May our enem!es not be two step ahead of us in this life."

sugardestiny_official:

"It’s takes a lot of courage to be a RATEL … he doesn’t bend rules cos of anyone or anything.. so whatever RATEL says I support him in full."

rawlinnggss:

"Wunmi, Iyabo Ojo and Mr Jollof go dey one side dey happy say VDM don’t forget their matter."

mrucee_official':

"Emotional blackmail meets Emotional blackmail."

_sirsteve:

"Bobrisky and gistslover once had a battle and gistlover won, if VDM can defeat gistlover, who is Bobrisky?"

veevyann_:

"Suicidal battle Part 1. Nollywood see ooo."

agbatufab:

"I no go surprise if in the future both of them later marry. Love is all we need and sometimes life can be like African Magic."

Bobrisky breaks silence amid EFFC allegations

Bobrisky spoke out on bribery claims made against him by a social media influencer, Martins Otse, better known as Verydarkman.

Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman leaked an audio recording of the socialite claiming that he bribed EFCC with N15m.

Addressing the viral video VDM made about his prison stay, Bob pointed out how the leaked audio came about, spurring reactions online.

