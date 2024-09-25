Radiogad has made a video and claimed that Bobrisky never went to prison but was chilling in an apartment

In the recording, he noted that he was supporting Verydarkman because Bobrisky betrayed him and didn't compensate him

He shared some video evidences to show that that crossdresser didn't undergo any prison term as claimed

Media personality, Destiny Ezeyin, better known as Radiogad, has reacted to claims that Bobrisky didn't spend any prison term.

Legit.ng had reported that VDM had claimed that Bobrisky paid his way out from serving a prison term. He added that the crossdresser paid an officer of the EFCC the sum of N15million not to serve jail term.

Radiogad exposes Bobrisky over prison term. Photo credit @verydarkblackman/@bobrisky222/@radiogad

Reacting to VDM's claim, Radiogad supported the TikToker. He said that Bobrisky didn't go to prison but was in a flat chilling.

He shared two voice notes Bobrisky sent to him while he was enjoying. In the recording, the crossdresser appreciated Radiogad. He noted that he can't talk too much and has been warned not to make any post.

Bobrisky in the recording also added that he was very okay and doing very fine contrary to what people were saying about him.

Radiogad says Bobrisky betrayed him

Not done speaking about Bobrisky, Radiogad explained that he decided to expose Bobrisky because the crossdresser never compensated him.

He further explained that he had been defending him against verbal onslaught about his gender. However, Bobrisky didn't deem it fit to give him money.

Radiogad went on to rant that Bobrisky used all of N15 million on cake but couldn't give him any form of compensation.

Recall that Radiogad and Verydarkman have never been friends. The media personality has always slammed him for calling out celebrities.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Radiogad's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Radiogad about Bobrisky. Here are some of the comments below:

@spendcitymnmyl:

"Welcome to the Ratel gang."

@tripple_b_collections:

"So because Bob no settle you ,you kuku scatter everything".

@queen_zinnyb:

"Nawa o , and u think betraying him is the best thing to do, no one will trust u for doing this gush!"

@bombasticnovex:

"Omo this video go trend. It will go far seh!!! If you are just coming welcome!! What do you want pls. Rice or eba?"

@theluxurybodyshopng:

"Your friends should be scared of you."

@paulie__williams:

"Omo even me wey no like Bob this betrayal shock me."

@03mediaceo:

"I don’t know why I find this video very entertaining and funny??

@hassan_ajeboh:

"I'm literary scared of human being fr. whatt?"

@samantha_dafi:

"Omo at this point cho cho cho no good."

@tale202024:

"People should be afraid of you o. Because of money you want to bring him down. Omo if u ever confided in this guy be careful o."

@julsbabyy_:

"Omo Radiogad this is wrong ooo,I swear this is very wrong…how did you feel after doing something like this? Smh. He saw your effort and appreciated you,what else do you want him to do? "

Radiogad exposes VDM

Legit.ng had reported that the US-based on-air personality had publicly dragged Verydarkman over alleged fraud.

The video captured the voice of a man who was alleged to be VDM's former partner, claiming to have been scammed by him.

According to him, he had a deal with VDM for years, but after he became famous, he refused to honour his call and failed to return the payment made for his services.

