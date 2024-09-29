Nigerian online critic, VeryDarkMan has reacted after Bobrisky filed a N1 billion lawsuit against him

In a new video, VDM shared his take on the matter and how he thinks the crossdresser might now be working with Falz

VDM’s reaction video went viral and many Nigerians shared their feelings about it on social media

Nigerian online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has finally broken his silence on crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky’s lawsuit against him.

Recall that the socialite sued VDM for N1 billion and claimed the phone call that was published by the dark man was AI-generated.

In his reaction video, VDM claimed a conspiracy was going on and that it appeared Bobrisky and Falz were now working together. He explained that he feels that way because after the rapper gave him 24 hours to apologise and retract his statement, Bobrisky went from acting depressed to getting bold enough to sue him.

Video of VDM's reaction to Bobrisky's lawsuit trends.

In his words:

“There’s a conspiracy going on, you people that don’t have eyes, let me open your eyes. From the start when I posted that thing, e no tey, Falz give me 24 hours make I apologise and retract am. Meanwhile Bobrisky was confused. He kept on posting somethings to the point where he post say him dey depressed, him wan kpai himself. From nowhere, Bobrisky now don get strength sotey him dey sue me, give me 24 hours. E be like say dem don dey work together now. I’m beginning to feel like the reason nobody is addressing Bobrisky is that if they address Bob, he go talk more wey go cause problem because that one mouth dey leak. So they’re obviously trying to cover something. I’m beginning to believe that wetin I expose dey bigger than wetin I actually think say I dey expose, that’s what I think.”

Speaking further, VDM asked about how Bob’s money laundering charge was suddenly dropped and how the crossdresser identified himself as a man in court, only for a prison official to claim on TV that he was kept in a special “prison” because of his feminine features. The dark man questioned why Bob wasn’t then put in a female cell.

VDM also said:

“You people are playing with me and you people will suffer in this case. If your credibility doesn’t go for my publicity in this case, make God punish me. If anything happen to me in this case, make God punish me. I go nowhere, na una the thing go stain, this poto poto go rub for all of una body, I no send una.”

According to the critic, he won’t lose because he never loses. He also said he would make a lot of people look stupid. In his words:

“I will make all of you look stupid in this country, all of you fighting against the betterment of Nigeria, I will make you all look stupid at the end of the day. You all will learn a very harsh lesson.”

See VDM’s video below:

Fans speak on VDM’s reaction to Bobrisky’s lawsuit

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from netizens who had things to say about VDM’s video on Bobrisky’s N1 billion lawsuit. Read their comments below:

juliana05_unusual:

“How can a human being spend every day of your life, from Monday to Sunday, making trouble? My dear, find peace.”

Sammyricch_:

“Bros too intelligent for his enemies👏😂.”

ray.purple:

“This man . E get as you take dey.”

Iamfamzyy:

“His operating company like MTN, GLO or others can release all his conversations and messages for the past 6 months, his bank statements can also be released if any court or EFCC demands of it. De play.”

b3lle__:

“Did they all forget there's a second recording he didn't post? I don't give a shitt about VDM but he can't be standing this strong if he has nothing. He might still lose because they're more powerful but damage will be done.”

tchkwstephen:

“Pride...... That's the only thing that will consume u.”

sandizpage:

“save your energy till una reach court. Instagram no be court room.”

degodswill1:

“This guy too smart simple.”

Tonywilliams_gist:

“Over wisdom dey worry you baba, pls hold that second evidence tight, we all Il see in court 😂😂😂.”

Isblissfull_rose:

“Power and money speaks in this country dey play abi nor be naija be this 😂.”

just_ivy123:

“My question still remains what’s bobrisky to the society what has he contributed to the society aside posting on instagram about shim lifestyle and misleading the upcoming generation?”

