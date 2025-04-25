A bride got many people emotional as she insisted on visiting her late parents’ grave on her wedding day

She wore her beautiful wedding dress and went to where her late parents were buried, accompanied by family members

Many cried as the bride became emotional after visiting her parents’ grave, sparking reactions online

A Nigerian bride made an unusual demand before going to the church for her white wedding.

She insisted on visiting the graveside of her late parents on her wedding day.

Source: TikTok

In the video by @portharcourtbridalstylis on TikTok, the bride was seen dancing in her family's compound.

She became emotional as she visited her parents' grave, alongside family members present.

When she got to the grave, a man poured alcoholic drinks on where her parents were buried while she looked on.

The video was captioned:

"POV: The bride's parents are late and it's her wedding day. This was a very emotional moment for us. She insisted that we must visit her late parents grave first before leaving for her church wedding."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as bride visits parents' graveside

@Nene said:

"My mum died last week, both of my parents are gone now. I’m not even close to married. Will this be me on my wedding day."

@Gift said:

"I don’t even have anything to say, but at this point Death please take it easy!! you keep taking away those who we love so much away from us … Doing so much damages to our hearts."

@Jenny said:

"Omo this really touching , may ur husband take care of you very well and may ur heart be filled with happiness and peace in your life amen."

@MAY_9th said:

"I join the host of heaven with tears in my eyes to wish my parents long life and good health for them both to witness my big day in Jesus name."

@camilkossy said:

"God knows I'm definitely shedding tears that day. As the last born,I didn't beg for much but they choose to go like that, like my dad leaving this world before I came wasn't a enough,my lazy mum went to the hospital and refused to return with her legs,rather she came back with ambulance. I miss you mom."

@Luv Wendy for a reason said:

U made me cry. You made me remember the promise my late brother promised me without knowing his leaving us, I miss him and my dad who left the Same month

@It’s glams said:

"I feel your pain. I'm seriously crying as am typing this. I and my mum had plans but she’s no longer here to witness it when the day will come."

In related stories, a bride wore her mother’s wedding gown after 30 years, while another bride’s little brother represented her father on her wedding day.

Another bride visits parents' graveside

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady visited her parents' graveside on her wedding day as she informed them of her marriage.

She cried as she asked her late parents for guidance in her marriage, saying that she wanted to make them proud.

Those who came across the video congratulated the lady and also sympathised with her as they shared their experience.

