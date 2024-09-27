Solomon Buchi, a Nigerian writer and media personality, has advised Idris Okluneye, aka Bobrisky in a recent post

It is no news that Bobrisky has been on the lips of almost every netizen following his exposed voice recording by VeryDarkMan

In a new post that's surfaced on the microblogging platform, X, Solomon shared his thoughts on what he thinks the socialite should do next

Although acting oblivious, Bobrisky has been trending nonstop for some days now. Social media users are all aware that the cross-dresser, whose real name is Idris Okunneye, has been involved in an alleged N15 million scandal with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The anti-graft agency reportedly struck out the crossdresser's money laundering case following the alleged bribe.

Somon Buchi pens advise to Bobrisky Credit: @solomon_buchi, @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

What Solomon said about Bobrisky

Weighing in on the matter, Solomon Buchi, who initially slammed VDM for being uneducated, has penned a piece of advice for Bobrisky. According to the writer, he must embrace his masculinity and quit his fake lifestyle.

Above all, he pointed out his need for Jesus.

Solomon wrote:

"What Bobrisky needs right now is Jesus. He should surrender his life to Jesus, and give up on any act of homosexuality if he’s involved in any. Jilt his political godfathers and boyfriends. Embrace his God-given masculinity and restart his life on a new note without social media noise."

See post here:

Reactions to Solomon's advice

See how fans have reacted

@ChiamakaCintia:

"We all know this is the truth but we choose to turn an eye. Stop enabling homosexuality by following their pages. God will judge you. Repent."

@_starrh:

"I would have said, he is too far gone. But Jesus is merciful"

@owoyeboy:

"They are people worst than Bobrisky even in the church."

@emunapurity:

"You wey don find am, where he dey? Rubbish."

@General_k12:

"Person when don get b*obs and v*g?.. Omo even Jesus go don tire for that brah matter. Well, Jesus is Jesus and he would gladly accept him the way she his."

VDM alleges Bobrisky paid EFCC N15m

Meanwhile, audacious social media activist VeryDarkMan, whose real name is Vincent Martins Otse, dropped a bomb about crossdresser Bobrisky.

After calling him out over N4 million debt, he alleged in a video that Bobrisky had paid N15 million to EFCC to strike out his money laundering case.

VDM also released call recordings in which Bobrisky detailed how he got the money and the people who helped resolve the case and clear his name.

