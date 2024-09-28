Nigerian media personality Radiogad has spoken up about recent rumours concerning him and Bobrisky

Recall that the OAP released audio and videos to prove that Bobbrisky didn’t spend his jail time in prison

Following that, the crossdresser released screenshots alleging that Radiogad made advances at him

Nigerian media personality Destiny Ezeyim, also known as Radiogad, has reacted to the claims that he was once involved romantically with crossdresser Bobrisky.

Recall that Radiogad caused a buzz online after he posted audio and video evidence to back up online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman’s claim that Bobrisky was never in jail.

Radiogad denied calling Bobrisky "love" and "beautiful". Credit: @bobrisky222, @radiogad

Source: Instagram

On the evening of Friday, September 27, a series of reported Instagram chats between Radiogad and Bobrisky went viral.

In the screenshots, Radiogad was seen addressing Bob as beautiful and calling him “my love”

Sharing the screenshots, Bobrisky captioned it: "The issues I have with them is lies and clout. Human beings are scaring but we move."

Radiogad denies chat with Bobrisky

A recent video showed Radiogad in an Instagram live call with socialite Daddy Freeze, who questioned him thoroughly on his relationship with Bobrisky.

The media personality refuted the rumours of dating Bobrisky and instead claimed that Bob appeared to be the one interested in him.

He, however, noted that he never called the self-acclaimed Mumy of Lagos “beautiful” or “love”. According to Radiogad, the crossdresser was trying to implicate him with his sexuality by using artificial intelligence to fabricate their chat.

Sharing the Daddy Freeze quoted Radiogad, saying:

"I Never Dated Bobrisky, Those Texts Were Doctored. I Believe Bobrisky Liked Me In A Romantic Way But I Didn’t Like Him Like That."

Watch the video below:

Radiogad spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

millietngati:

"How are we sure you didn’t doctored the audios too?"

ebikagal:

"Blackmail you ke… see how you have dragged yourself into matters that isn’t ur concern.. bobs messages are fake shey, recording is also fake now Abi how you see am ..Televisongod."

theonlyimmam:

"@radiogad OMO so na agege you self dey live , calling your fellow man gorgeous .. onisorire."

naijaprince1:

"Radioprincess lol the first guy wey turn princess for radio also known as RadioBarbie."

isatashema:

"You said he/ she sent you vn a videos , so can. Bob also say you doctored them 😂 u sef mess up cuz una nor ever get issue and you decide to bring her down."

hopzy_don:

"You Dey call your fellow man beautiful, you dey use lip gloss man your yansh dey smell."

vidaoma:

"how on earth do you just start pulling someone that you once called friend,even if you fall out with friends just move on, don't try to discredit them for your own selfish reasons,no one is perfect..I don't like Bob but he's human too and deserves love."

Radiogad explains why he exposed Bobrisky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Radiogad gave reasons for exposing Bobrisky on social media.

According to the OAP, he hates to be taken advantage of.

He went on to say that Bobrisky only ever told him “thank you” for all the ways he supported him online without making any move to support him financially or to promote his content on his page.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng