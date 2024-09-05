The Nigerian social media space was buzzing with news of a 300-level FUNAAB student, Idowu Christianah, who was kidnapped and killed by her friend

Christianah was allegedly killed by Adeleye Ayomide, a 200-level student of OOU, after he demanded ransom from her parents

The news drew the attention of many Nigerians, including singer Ayra Starr who reacted in dismay to the tragedy

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr has reacted to the death of Idowu Christianah, a 300-level student of the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB), after she was allegedly killed by her ‘friend’ and serial killer, Ayomide Adeleye.

On September 5, 2024, news made the rounds that one Ayomide Adeleye, a 200-level Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) student, had been apprehended for being the main suspect in the killing of Idowu Christianah, weeks after she was declared missing.

Nigerians blow hot over Ayra Starr's reaction to Idowu Christianah's death. Photos: @ayrastarr, @_sekiiii_ / X

Source: Instagram

According to reports, Christianah was declared missing on August 19, 2024, after the abductor contacted her parents through WhatsApp to demand a N3 million ransom.

Investigations later revealed that Ayomide Adeleye, the deceased’s ‘friend’ had kidnapped and killed her before burying her in his compound. More information also revealed that the young man’s ex-girlfriend met the same fate in 2018 and his blood sister in 2020.

Ayra Starr reacts to Christianah’s death

After the sad details of Christianah’s death made the rounds, singer Ayra Starr took to her official X page to react.

The Sabi Girl expressed dismay over the tragedy as she called for justice for the deceased. According to Ayra Starr, men need to stop killing and assaulting women. She said women deserved better.

In her words:

“Stop killing us ! Stop rap!ng us ! Women deserve better.”

See her tweet below:

Nigerians react to Ayra Starr’s post

After Ayra Starr reacted to Christianah’s tragic death, her post went viral and raised mixed feelings from Nigerians. While most agreed with the singer, others turned it into a gender debate.

Read their reactions below:

Chukx said Ayra Starr was turning it into a gender debate:

Bukky said women needed to fight back:

Big Feyi said men were also victims:

This tweep called the singer insensitive:

Timmy asked if men don’t deserve a better life too:

Rilwan said men and women deserve better:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

aikscovy:

“He shouldn’t be arrested… I have never supported jungle justice but some people deserve am!!!”

Choicepatra:

“Take a look at the comments from guys🤦🤦🤦 Ladies pls stay away from Men., you’re not safe with them.”

Omoyeni_ojeifo:

“Satan is not in hell afterall 🤦🏽‍♀️.”

boldandbeautiful_collections:

“This one deserves jungle justice 😩.”

Steph_aniee0:

“At this point being a woman in Nigeria should be added to one of the ways to die.”

meelanin_goddess:

“But fr. Women deserve better 🥹.”

234.own:

“Femicide is slowly becoming a Nigerian thing.”

justbelieve0004:

“People are dealing with metal art issue this one done turn am to gander stuffs .. did u not bear he kpa her sis too …. They would started educating people on metal health issue it can be man or women.”

Homotowunmii:

“This comment section shows how some people are gullible ….. we need justice for a lady that was murdered, most of you are talking about gender even if its a man no one deserves to be killed 😢.”

russian_cream_4:

“Woman no dey kill man? Abi stop killing women na men make dem dey kill …….why not say stop killing humans.”

pounds0101:

“How about stop killing humans? 🤷‍♂️ just saying omoyii @ayrastarr.”

itzinvestor_j:

“So men don’t deserve better.”

Chinedu_nduka:

“Man no deserves better Abi.”

