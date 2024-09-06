BBNaija star Phyna has taken to social media to mourn the killing of Ugandan Olympic athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei

The 33-year-old Ugandan runner was doused in petrol and burnt to death by her former boyfriend

Phyna reacted to the news by sharing her experience in a toxic relationship, and Nigerians shared their thoughts

Former BBNaija winner Otabor Josephina, aka Phyna, has reacted to Rebecca Cheptegei’s killing by her former boyfriend.

On September 5, 2024, the Ugandan Olympic athlete passed on after she was doused in petrol and set on fire by her former boyfriend.

The 33-year-old athlete's death came at a time when the spotlight was on the rate of femicide around the world, and BBNaija’s Phyna shared her thoughts online.

The reality show star reminisced about her life as a single 27-year-old woman who doesn’t have to endure toxicity in the name of being in a relationship.

According to Phyna, she already had her fair share of trashy relationships, and she is glad she moved on from them and never looked back. The BBNaija star mourned Cheptegei’s death while adding that love is scary.

In her words:

“As time goes by I continue to enjoy my life as a single 27 year old Queen that is making it through everything she ever dreamt off…. And not having to put up with toxicity in the name of relationship/love I already had my fair share and it was trash, I’m happy I moved on and never looked back……

"RIP Rebecca Cheptegei I really wanted you to pull through. Love is so scary."

See her tweet below:

Phyna’s reaction to Cheptegei’s death stirs debate

Phyna’s reaction to Rebecca Cheptegei’s death made the rounds on social media, and Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

This tweep prayed against loving enemies:

Nugget man said not all love is toxic:

Edith said it’s strange to stay with someone who maltreats you:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

Theperfectgiftg:

“Thanks goodness baby girl that you did… Run as far as you can from domestic v!0lence una mo go hear.”

mickeyspride:

“As i dey so,if i dey date u and u break ordinary ashe tray cos u dey vex,omo na bye bye..if u like u fine like beyonce,get voice like Mariah Carey,carry yansh like Nicki Minaj.”

Big_kush____:

“If you love the wrong person if you re not careful you will loose urself.”

midaspiration:

“These relationships aren’t about love. They are about control and something needs to be done fast to set people straight!”

adeoluolatomide:

“There's no point staying in an abu.sive relationship. No, it doesn't "rain" everywhere. You deserve better!”

shashafinz_:

“Marriage is a beautiful journey, and we hope and pray for the blessing of finding the right partner. Loving and supportive homes are possible. May we all be guided by God's grace. 🙏”

Quinjhay23:

“God pls help me when picking a partner 🤲🏻.”

house_of_onyielle:

“Femicide is real.”

Obianuju_priscillia_:

“Leave to live.”

Ayra Starr reacts to Christianah Idowu's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that singer Ayra Starr reacted to the killing of the 300-level FUNAAB student, Christianah Idowu by 23-year-old Ayodele Adeleye.

According to reports, Christianah was declared missing on August 19, 2024, after the abductor contacted her parents through WhatsApp to demand a N3 million ransom.

After the sad details of Christianah’s death made the rounds, singer Ayra Starr took to her official X page to react.

