The Department of State Security (DSS) has arrested two key suspects linked to the killing of 16 northern Nigerians in Uromi, Esan North East LGA

The suspects have been transferred to Abuja for further investigation, while security agencies continue hunting for others involved in the attack

Meanwhile, Edo and Kano State governments are discussing compensation for the victims’ families, as residents fear indiscriminate arrests by security forces

Security operatives have arrested two key suspects linked to the killing of 16 northerners in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State last week.

The arrests, carried out by the Department of State Security (DSS), were based on credible intelligence, according to a statement by Fred Itua, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Monday Okpehbolo.

The arrested suspects have been transferred to Abuja for further prosecution

Source: Facebook

Authorities have intensified efforts to track down additional suspects involved in the tragic incident, with various security agencies collaborating in the ongoing operation.

"The suspects were arrested in Uromi following credible intelligence, and operatives are actively hunting for other key individuals linked to the attack," the statement read.

Following their capture, the two principal suspects were transferred to Abuja for further interrogation and prosecution, sources confirmed.

A security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that 14 other individuals apprehended in connection with the killings had also been moved to the Force Headquarters for continued investigation.

“The suspects have been taken to Abuja in compliance with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, and the investigation is still ongoing,” the source revealed.

Edo, Kano govts discuss compensation for victims’ families

Meanwhile, discussions are underway regarding compensation for the families of the victims. Governor Okpehbolo had previously met with Kano State officials and assured the bereaved families of support, though the exact nature of the compensation remains undecided.

"Both the Edo and Kano state governments are working together to ensure that the families receive appropriate compensation," Itua added.

The incident has sparked tension in Uromi, with some residents reportedly fleeing their homes to avoid possible arrests. A local resident, identified only as Michael, described the growing fear in the community.

"People are leaving their houses in the area where the killings took place because they fear being arrested by security operatives tasked with identifying the perpetrators," he said.

On Monday, a group of women gathered at the palace of the Ojuromi of Uromi to protest what they described as indiscriminate arrests in connection with the attack.

Amid the heightened security situation, the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused opposition parties of attempting to destabilize the state. The party’s chairman, Jarret Tenebe, raised concerns over an alleged plot to create unrest ahead of the tribunal ruling on the state’s governorship election petition.

“It has come to our attention that the leadership of some major opposition parties, along with their allies, has devised a reckless and dangerous plan to incite crisis and make Edo ungovernable,” Tenebe said during a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

He further alleged that the intention was to pressure President Bola Tinubu into declaring a state of emergency in Edo, citing a lack of confidence in securing victory at the Edo Election Petition Tribunal. The tribunal is expected to deliver its ruling on Wednesday regarding the petition filed by the PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo, challenging the outcome of the September 21, 2024, governorship election.

As tensions rise in Edo, security forces remain on high alert to prevent any escalation of violence, while residents await further developments in both the criminal investigation and the political landscape.

Survivors narrate how vigilantes attacked hunters

In a similar report, two survivors of a brutal attack on a group of northern hunters in Edo State have shared their harrowing ordeal, recounting how they were stopped, assaulted, and accused of being kidnappers, leading to killings of many by vigilantes and locals.

The incident, which occurred on Friday in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area, has sparked nationwide outrage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng