A Nigerian man has cried out bitterly on social media while mourning the death of his friend, Christiana Idowu

In a sad post, he shared his last conversation with the deceased girl who texted him to know how he was faring

Social media users who came across the post did not hesitate to send condolence messages to the grieving man

A Nigerian man, Glory, has mourned the loss of his dear friend, Christiana Idowu, with an emotional tribute.

Christiana Idowu, an undergraduate of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) was murdered by her abductor, a person she reportedly knew.

Man mourns demise of late Christiana Idowu Photo credit: @theprettykaren/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Man shares last chat with deceased

The grieving friend, identified with the handle @gloryfashina on X, shared a screenshot of their last conversation, which revealed the thoughtful nature of the deceased.

According to Glory, he lost one of the few people who genuinely cared about his well-being.

He revealed that Christiana had recently reached out to ask about his life, demonstrating her kind and considerate personality.

"How are you? Nothing serious. I just wanted to check up on you. It's been a while. Hope you're reading sha," the deceased girl told him on WhatsApp.

While sharing the chat online, Glory lamented bitterly about her demise as he reminisced over her friendly nature towards him.

In his words:

"People who check up on me are not up to 5. I lost one. She checked up on me again recently and I was asking her how she's coping in mad Lagos cos I know how soft she is or can be. Omo."

Reactions as man speaks on late Christiana

Nigerians who came across the post were deeply moved by the man's pain and offered their condolences.

Beskyyy said:

"Stay strong brother."

Ayomide R wrote:

"Sorry man, I don’t know her so well but I can say she’s a good girl even from a far."

The Cruise boy said:

"RIP Christiana. We promise to get you the justice you deserve!"

Big Wiz reacted:

"Once we’re done getting the Justice for her, let’s get Justice for the country also. People are suffering, fuel and food is difficult for people out there."

Friend of late FUNAAB student mourns

Source: Legit.ng