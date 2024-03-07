Fast-rising Nigerian singer Ayra Starr got netizens talking after she revealed her exciting plans for women

The Mavin star revealed in an interview that she would make life easy for women if she ever became president for a day

However, the Sabi Girl hitmaker's statement didn't go well with some male fans, who lashed out at her

Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, best known as Ayra Starr, sparked a heated debate from the opposite sex after she revealed her gorgeous plans for a woman if she ever became president for a day.

The songstress, known for her stance on feminism, made known her intentions to make living easy for her gender.

Ayra Starr shares plans if she becomes a president. Credit: @yrastarr

Source: Instagram

She disclosed this during the interview, discussing how former US President Obama added her song 'Rush' to his playlist.

According to the Mavin star, she would ensure women didn't have to pay for anything if she ever became president for a day.

See the video below:

Ayra Starr's interview clip sparks reactions:

Ayra's statement did not sit well with many male fans, who expressed their displeasure in the comment.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@shxkxbabu:

"give women free tickets to your show first, you fool."

callme_loca_:

"So na men for they contribute for women abi what is she trying to say?"

i_am_lilcephas:

"If am a President for a day ,I will make sure all the men in Nigeria is relocated to Sokoto and all of them must be on a skin."

linder_smith07:

"You dey crazy see werey mouth all the bag na only waiting them know be that no go marry make Good family na bag go later be your baby way you go dey carry up and down."

hotboijinie:

"Another reason why a woman can't be a president in Nigeria... Already clueless."

Ayra Starr slams netizens criticizing her outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ayra Starr got into an online fight with male fans who had a problem with her famous skimpy outfits at her concerts.

Donning a tiny pink two-piece, the singer performed in Stockholm and shared photos on X, formerly Twitter, to thank her fans.

As several men came for her, Ayra replied to them and made it clear that they were not her target audience. However, it did not stop the men from attacking her.

Source: Legit.ng