Young female Nigerian singer Ayra Starr was recently on a talk show in America, where she revealed some details about her educational background

While speaking with Billboard during an interview, Ayra Starr revealed how old she was when she entered university to study International diplomacy

Ayra Starr also shared her experience getting to live in the Benin Republic and the stark cultural difference from living in Nigeria

Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr, recently made a stirring revelation about her educational life, creating a stir on social media.

During an interview with Billboard, Ayra Starr revealed she was a child prodigy who got into university at 14.

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr recently shared some details about her educational background, creating a stir online. Photo credit: @ayrastarr

She shared that because of her music dream, her parents set a target for her to achieve fantastic grades and finish school young, then she would be allowed to pursue a music career.

Ayra stated during the chat with Billboard that she and her older brother got into university the same year.

Where did Ayra Star grow up?

The Mavin record label artist also shared while speaking with Billboard that she finished university at the age of 17,

She also revealed that she spent some of her formative years living in the Benin Republic.

Ayra Starr stated during the chat that she learned a lot living in the Benin Republic and Nigeria during her formative years, which helped broaden her horizon.

Fans react to Ayra Starr's interview

Here are some of the comments that trailed Ayra's revelation about her educational background:

@jamiu_XL:

"Liera Starr joor nau, if you enter uni at 14 how many years you use finish, nursery,primary, junior and senior secondary??"

@JoyMart14:

"For state universities, you have to be 16+"

@JoyMart14:

"No lie o, but which uni for nigeria dey accept 14yrs old."

@Samwellwyd:

"She schooled in Benin republic where they spend 3 years doing most degrees."

@realWOLATO:

"Make everybody just dey lie."

@Ugly_femi:

"Ahhh Arya D liar."

@kennyninobrown:

"Who allow you enter university at 14 years."

@Folapompey:

"Lies..you have to be 16+ before getting admission into the university."

