Lagos, Nigeria - Mixed reactions have continued to trail the death of Christianah Idowu, an undergraduate student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Interestingly, what began as a young lady seeking shelter in a friend’s shop turned into a homicide and then a staged abduction with a ransom demand.

As reported by Daily Trust, while in his house, Adeleye attempted to take advantage of his victim, but she resisted. He then killed her.

Christianah was reportedly kidnapped between Ikorodu and Yaba in Lagos state and was killed by her abductor after ransom was collected.

On Wednesday, September 4, a Nigerian X user, @letter_to_jack, took to the platform to demand justice for Christiana, a young woman who was abducted and killed by an acquaintance, Adeleye Ayomide.

According to reports making the rounds online on Thursday, September 5, Adeleye Ayomide, the main suspect, has confessed to killing Christianah and has been arrested and handed over to the police for further investigation.

The hashtag #JusticeForChristiannah is now trending across social media.

Ayomide: 4 facts about suspected killer of FUNAAB student

This article by Legit.ng presents some brief facts about Ayomide, identified as a known person to the deceased:

Ayomide is 23 years

Adeleye Ayomide, the main suspect, is 23 years old who resides in the Ikorodu area of Lagos state.

Adeleye attends same church with Christiana

Daily Trust cited a source, FIJ, an online publication, narrated that Adeleye and Idowu knew each other as they both schooled in Ogun state and attended the same church.

"Idowu and Adeleye knew each other as they both schooled in Ogun state, attended the same church and lived in the same Ita Oluwo community, in Ikorodu, Lagos," FIJ reported.

200L student of Olabisi Onabanjo University

According to reports, Ayomide is an undergraduate. He is a 200-Level Philosophy student at Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) in Ogun state.

As reported by FIJ, Ayomide confessed on Monday, September 2, to killing Christianah Idowu, a 300 Level student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB).

Ayomide is a serial killer

Fresh facts by an online publication disclosed that Ayomide has murdered three ladies in his life and has been described as a serial killer.

In 2018, Ayomide reportedly killed his girlfriend.

In 2020, Ayomide reportedly killed his sister.

And in 2024, Ayomide reportedly killed Christianah.

