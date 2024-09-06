Nigerian actor and comedian, Woli Arole’s advice to ladies on social media has sparked outrage from netizens

Arole’s advice came as Nigerians were mourning the killing of Christianah Idowu, a 300 FUNAAB student by her friend, Ayodele Adeleye

Arole told ladies to stop sleeping around and to give their lives to Christ, his post triggered heated responses

Nigerian actor and comedian Woli Arole went online to advise ladies after the death of 300-level FUNAAB student Christianah Idowu.

On September 5, 2024, social media was buzzing with news of Christianah being killed by her friend and 200-level OOU student, Ayodele Adeleye, an alleged serial killer.

The gory details of Christianah’s last moments made the rounds as news of Ayodele’s other alleged victims, including his biological sister and ex-girlfriend, emerged.

Nigerians blast Woli Arole over advice to ladies after killing of Christianah Idowu. Photos: @officialarole, @letter_to_jack / X.

Source: Instagram

Woli Arole advises ladies

As Christianah’s death continued to make headlines, Woli Arole took to his official Instagram page to share words of advice to ladies.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to the actor and preacher, the devil is on a rampage against the destinies of young ladies going by the rate of ritual killings.

Arole then went on to tell ladies not to sleep around, not to have sugar daddies, not to date men who are into fraud ‘Yahoo Yahoo’, and not to spend a weekend away with their boyfriends.

According to the public figure, ladies should pray, read their bibles and give their lives to Christ because their destiny is more than money or ‘bedroom activities’.

He wrote in part:

“Ladies don't fornicate around, don't carry Sugar Daddy, don't follow one boyfriend away for a weekend, don't date BOYS you know that are doing Fraud!!!. Be careful. Beware. Study your Bible, PRAY. Give your life to Christ. Your destiny is more than SX and MONEY”

See a screenshot of his now-deleted post below:

How fans reacted to Arole’s advice to ladies

Woli Arole’s advice to ladies sparked a series of heated reactions from netizens, particularly women. Majority of them blasted him for having more to say to ladies without addressing the other gender. Read their comments below:

triciazino:

“YOU ARE A VERY SILLY PERSON FOR THIS MESSAGE. THE AUDACITY!!!”

fortunes_smiles:

“One girl was killed in church after Night Virgil.. she was a devoted Christian if I can remember… let’s hold the guys accountable as well .. this barbaric nature MUST stop.”

Bee_eneobong:

“And what advice do you have for your gender.”

_eyeofaneedle:

“What sort of nonsense message is this????? How is this the point? Did Christiana go to commit fornication or collect money from her sugar daddy? What's all this nonsense?”

Girliekenny:

“Na still women you Dey advice ? U no advice the men? 😫”

Riyadjnr_08:

“Egbon Andrew na yahoo boy ?”

teawithglory:

“How careful can I be?”

oluwajuwonlo.xoxo:

“Who’s this one.”

abiola_olayajo:

“If I knock ✊ this one for head. He’s still blaming the victim. Person wey kpain his own sister and friend, shey na s3x and money caused that too?”

debs_unique:

“I think the point of this message is you really can't prevent people from choosing to be evul but you may have a chance at protecting yourselves from it.”

illustriousgirl:

“Still blaming the victim? Can you please be sensible ?”

curvygirljournal:

“You don’t have advice for the perpetrators, I’m disgusted 🤮🤮.”

slyvanus__ifeoma__asanwa:

“Always blaming the victims as usually Abi u no see where they write say na I’m friend Kpai am.”

lior_homes:

“And what should men do??? How does it make sense that we have a serial killer and associate in the country but victims are to be blamed?? Did his sister fornicate too?”

Oluwafunmiajayi:

“So women are stilled blamed for men's bad character. 😂😂.Even Osinachi that was God fearing was still blamed.God help women.”

Ayra Starr reacts to Christianah Idowu's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that singer Ayra Starr reacted to the killing of the 300-level FUNAAB student, Christianah Idowu by 23-year-old Ayodele Adeleye.

According to reports, Christianah was declared missing on August 19, 2024, after the abductor contacted her parents through WhatsApp to demand a N3 million ransom.

After the sad details of Christianah’s death made the rounds, singer Ayra Starr took to her official X page to react.

Source: Legit.ng