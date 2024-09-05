A 200-level student from Olabisi Onabanjo University has been arrested for the abduction and murder of a fellow churchgoer, a 300-level student from FUNAAB, in a shocking case that has stunned the Ogun State community

The suspect, Ayomide Adeleye, lured his victim, Christianah Idowu, into his home during a rainstorm, before killing her and demanding ransom from her family using her phone.

Authorities uncovered the gruesome crime after Adeleye sent the victim’s mother disturbing images and messages, leading to his arrest through a trace of the ransom payment

In a chilling revelation, Ayomide Adeleye, a 200-level Philosophy student at Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), has been arrested for the kidnapping and murder of Christianah Idowu, a 300-level student at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB).

Adeleye, who attended the same church as the victim, allegedly lured Idowu to his home under the pretext of sheltering her from rain, before committing the crime.

According to reports from multiple sources, including Daily Trust and the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), Idowu was abducted on her way to the University of Lagos, where she was undergoing industrial training.

The 22-year-old student often travelled between her family home in Ikorodu, Lagos, and the university. On the fateful day, she sought refuge at a shop owned by Adeleye's family due to the rain, but was invited into his home where the situation took a deadly turn.

FIJ reports that once inside, Adeleye attempted to sexually assault Idowu, and when she resisted, he killed her. What followed was a calculated and cruel series of actions. Adeleye contacted Idowu's family, using her phone to demand a ransom of N3 million. Negotiations led to the family offering N350,000, a sum they raised with the help of their church community.

In a series of WhatsApp messages, Adeleye threatened further harm if the ransom was not paid, ominously stating, “We don kidnap your pikin, madam. No be only your pikin de here.” He also warned the family that if the ransom was not met, Idowu’s body would be sold for organ harvesting.

Adeleye, who showed no remorse in his communications, taunted the family further, suggesting they ask her friends for additional funds. His messages described a twisted operation of kidnapping young people, holding them for ransom, and, if not paid, selling their organs.

The military tracked Adeleye’s location through the banking details he used to collect the ransom. Upon his arrest, authorities found seven mobile phones in his possession and an email address created to confirm ransom payments.

Inside the abduction and murder of a FUNAAB student

His confession has sent shockwaves through the community, as many struggle to comprehend how someone who attended the same church as his victim could commit such a heinous crime.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to uncover more details about Adeleye’s activities and potential connections to larger criminal networks.

This incident adds to the growing conversation about violence against women in Nigeria and the need for more robust protection measures for students, both on and off campus. As the community mourns the loss of Christianah Idowu, the focus now shifts to ensuring justice is served for her family.

