Actor Timini Egbuson has stirred up relationship rumours with his colleague Bimbo Ademoye

There have been repeated steamy videos of the duo, with some netizens considering some as too being extreme

However, Bimbo Ademoye is not the first female celebrity that has been spotted in a steamy position with Timini Egbuson

Actor Timini Egbuson has taken over the title of 'Nollywood Bad Boy' from his senior colleague Jim Ikye with his on set relationships with female colleagues.

Timini, who began his acting career in 2010 on the popular M-net soap opera Tinsel, has harnessed the act of creating steamy videos with female colleagues to stir up discussions online.

Timini spotted in bed with Nollywood actress. Credit: @timini @nancyisimeofficial @bimboademoye

Some of these videos end up stirring relationship rumours about Timini, who won the 2020 AMVCA Best Actor award in a drama for his role in Elevator Baby.

Is Timini in a relationship?

In 2024, the Nigerian actor confirmed he is in a relationship but didn't give details about his partner.

However, his last public relationship was with his now estranged girlfriend, Lydia Balogun, who accused him of infidelity and targeting teenage girls for relationships in 2021, which he denied.

Three years later, Timini has caused a buzz on social media with rumours about his affairs with some colleagues, with actress Bimbo Ademoye being assumed to be his current partner.

It, however, looks like Timini is just being 'Timini' as there have been other female celebrities he has been spotted in steamy positions with.

In this article, Legit.ng lists female celebrities Timini Egbuson has been spotted in steamy positions with.

1. Timini Egbuson stirs up relationship rumours with Bimbo Ademoye

Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson have been co-stars in several movies, from The Kujus to Breaded Life, to Kamsi, Love Is Yellow and many more.

While Bimbo is rumoured to be having an affair with media personality VJ Adams, the actress and Timini made headlines with their love-up videos, which some social media users considered extreme.

A recent video of the movie stars on a bed holding hands as they expressed love for each other trended across social media platforms.

2. Timini Egbuson and Nancy Isime's video left tongues wagging

In 2023, some online users dug up a video of Timin and Nancy sharing a steamy moment on set as proof of why music star Wizkid was considering pursuing a career in acting.

Reacting to the clip of Timini and Nancy kissing, a netizen wrote:

“Nah why Wizkid wan dey act be this.”

Timini and Nancy Isime have worked together on projects like Honey Money, Love is Yellow, Omo Ghetto The Saga, Big Love, among others.

3. DSF denies sleeping with Timini

Dorcas Shola Fapson, aka DSF, and Timini used to be besties. Their bond was so strong that they bought matching Range Rovers in 2021, stirring relationship rumours in some quarters.

That same year, a video of Timini and DSF trended on social media as many claimed that she was having an affair with the actor.

DSF reacted to allegations of sleeping with actor Timini Egbuson after they were spotted in bed together, saying they were only friends.

DSF and Timini both graduated from the University of Lagos.

4. Timini and Toke Makinwa at a nightclub

In 2023, the actor and Toke Makinwa made headlines over a clip of them at a nightclub.

The media personality in the viral clip boldly showed she had a soft spot for Timini.

While having a good time at the club, Toke swiftly turned Timini's neck by holding on to his lower jaw.

She further raised eyebrows after she pushed out her tongue continuously as they gazed at each other in the steamy video.

5. Timini and Gen Z Baddie Ilebaye

In 2023, BBNaija reality star Ilebaye was spotted with the Nollywood bad boy at an event.

The highlight of their meeting was the moment Ilebaye gave Timini a naughty gaze.

The BBNaija star got cosy with the actor as they swiftly made eye contact, spurring social media comments.

Timini Egbuson ranks his best kisser

Legit.ng also reported that Timini Egbuson talked about his on-screen smooches with attractive female colleagues.

The actor was asked to rank ladies' lip-locking games in a tell-all interview.

The actor started with the newly married actress Sharon Ooja, praising her right away.

