Nigerian actor Timini Egbuson might have broken the hearts of his female fans as he announced his relationship status

The Nollywood lover boy, however, filled many with admiration after he stated his determination to make his relationship lead to something endless

This was revealed during a recent visual interview as he spoke on the attributes of a better boyfriend

Nigerian actor Timini Egbuson has finally revealed that he is in a serious relationship and subtly made known his intentions for his significant other.

The sensational screen star also disclosed that he is approaching his forties and stated that it was wise to be more accessible to his companion and dedicated to his commitment, given that he is not getting any younger.

Timini Egbuson opens up about being in a serious relationship. Credit: @_timini

Source: Instagram

Timini also buttressed his point by noting that one of the characteristics that distinguishes a good lover is availability, as no amount of explanation or material recompense can make up for being unavailable.

“It’s about time. I am not a kid anymore. 40 is knocking on the door. In order to be a better boyfriend, then you have to be available. No matter how you try to explain and compensate with material things, there is really nothing like that presence you know,: he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, the talented Nigerian actor recently made one of his online fans extremely happy during the Valentine's season. An X (formerly known as Twitter) user identified as Moyo or Soft Mo made advances at the Nollywood lover boy.

The lady contemplated how to spend Valentine's Day and tagged the actor, letting him know she would like to have him. In response, Timini stated that she couldn't have him but promised to get her gifts to make her day memorable.

Videos made the rounds online showing when the actor and his fan at a movie premiere as he presented a colourful bouquet of flowers to the young woman.

Timini Egbuson speaks MTV Shuga series pay cheque

Timini opened up about his first payday in the movie industry during his humble beginnings.

In an interview, Timini revealed that he had earlier thought there was no money in the Nollywood sector and was advised to venture into another career.

But after his first payment on the popular MTV Shuga series, he couldn't believe the amount he got, which geared him to stick to his talent.

Source: Legit.ng