Juju legend King Sunny Ade and reggae icon Orits Wiliki led the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria (MCSN) visited the family of the late icon Onyeka Onwenu on Tuesday, August 6.

In a YouTube video spotted by Legit.ng and done by QED.ng, the renowned delegates arrived at the family's mansion in Lagos' posh Ikoyi sector.

King Sunny Ade and colleagues paid visit to Onyeka Onwenu's family. Credit: @kingsunnyade, @onyekaonwenu

Source: Instagram

Among the celebrities were popular flautist Tee Mac, influential music executive Kenny Ogungbe, and MCSN's committed general manager, Mayowa Ayilaran.

Speaking to the bereaved family, King Sunny Ade, also known as KSA, offered passionate prayers for Onyeka's sons and requested heavenly blessings on them. He made a poignant comment.

"You know musicians who have done well like that don't die because their names will still be ringing in the whole world," he said.

Ayilaran praised The Elegant Stallion, as she was fondly called, describing her as an exceptional producer and performer. He praised her as the epitome of inventiveness, a shining example of artistic brilliance whose legacy would stand the test of time.

Onyeka's sons, Abraham and Tijani Ogunlende, who received the delegates, expressed their desire to honour their late mother's wishes by burying her soonest.

Watch the video below:

