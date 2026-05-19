Binatone: This Heat Was About to Ruin Family Dinner

Binatone Rechargeable Fan

Source: UGC

Sunday evening was supposed to be peaceful.

Food was ready. The table was set. Everybody was finally seated for dinner at the same time for once.

Then NEPA struck.

Light out.

Immediately, the room changed.

The heat became aggressive. The children started complaining. Somebody opened the door. Another person brought out a hand fan.

Mr. Adebayo looked at his generator outside and shook his head.

After the recent fuel increase, every decision to power the generator now felt like a financial discussion.

His wife laughed.

“So we should sweat because of economy?”

Before he could answer, their daughter stood up, smiling.

“Relax joor.”

She disappeared into the room and came back with the Binatone Rechargeable Fan she had recently bought.

Within minutes, cool air filled the dining area again.

Conversation returned. The complaints stopped. Dinner continued peacefully.

Mr. Adebayo looked surprised.

“This thing can really last?”

His daughter nodded proudly.

The Binatone rechargeable fans come in three models designed for different needs. They use a replaceable lithium-ion battery, charge fully in just 4 hours, and can run for up to 15 hours.

No generator noise. No rushing to buy fuel. No unnecessary stress.

She also explained that Binatone has a Power Station too, a reliable backup solution that helps power essentials without depending fully on fuel.

Mr Adebayo smiled quietly.

Maybe the power supply in Nigeria hadn’t changed…, but at least the family no longer had to suffer because of it.

You can find them at leading supermarkets and electronics stores across Nigeria or shop conveniently online via Jumia and CD Care.

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng