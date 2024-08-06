Amid the recent comments that have trailed the relationship between Nigerian actor Timini and actress Bimbo Ademoye has come under more scrutiny

Days after photos of them holding themselves in a precarious position went viral, another video of them in bed together has emerged online, and it has got people talking

Bimbo Ademoye reacted to the viral clip, and her comment has only heightened the tension surrounding the pair and them being in a relationship

A video of Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson and actress Bimbo Ademoye playing together erotically has sparked numerous questions and mixed reactions online.

Timini shared the viral clip on his page, and it came days after he had claimed to have made a baby with Bimbo Ademoye, and they were expecting soon.

Legit.ng recalls reporting the post, but many have debunked the suspicion that the Nollywood stars are in a relationship.

However, the new post has reinforced the earlier suspicion, considering that this time, they were in a room, on a bed together, with their hands all over each other's bodies.

"I'm so into you" - Bimbo Ademoye admits

Bimbo Ademoye reacted to the new post shared by Timini and spoke about her love for the actor.

She noted that she loves Timini but wasn't ready to admit it on camera or be willing to state how much she really cares for him.

Bimbo also commented on the earlier post, admitting that she's so into the actor and can't help not falling for him.

Netizens go wild over Timini and Ademoye's clip

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

Bimbo Ademoye opens up on career

Legit.ng had reported that Ademoye shared the challenges of consistently generating online content and combining it with her acting career.

She highlighted the underestimated stress she goes through to meet the expectations of her fans.

She noted that her fans want her to keep producing content for them after she successfully completed two web series, 'Sibe' and 'Iya Barakat Teropi'. However, they don't consider the money and challenges involved in it.

