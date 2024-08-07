"She is a 1st Class Provider & Mother": Patrick Doyle Stutters as He Talks About Ex-Wife Iretiola
- Several reactions have trailed a new clip of Nigerian veteran actor and media personality Patrick Doyle, where he spoke about his ex-wife, Iretiola
- The video recording saw Patrick on a guest on QEDNG, where he was asked about his broken marriage to the movie star
- While speaking, fans could not help but notice how he was stuttering and mincing words, as they wondered what he was trying to say
Veteran actor Patrick Doyle has opened up about his divorce and relationship with his estranged wife, Iretiola Doyle.
In a recent interview with a media house, QEDNG, the veteran actor was asked about his ex-wife but struggled to say anything.
It will be recalled that Legit.ng recently reported that the actor flooded our timelines during his traditional wedding to his new wife.
Nollywood actor Patrick Doyle and his wife Funmilayo shared images from their traditional marriage on Thursday, December 14, 2023.
The duo got married in 2004, and the actress confirmed their divorce in 2023. They have five children together.
In the video, Patrick described Ireti as a first-class mother and provider who cares for her kids. However, fans clammed him for mincing words and stuttering all through the interview.
Watch video here:
Reactions to Patrick Doyle's interview
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@thesparkles_chic:
"Sir we don't understand what u are saying. Speak clearly or don't speak at all."
@sapphire_x__x:
"Why is he stuttering."
@desiredcollectibles:
"When men start stuttering like his lie is likely to set in."
@mjayzfabric:
"I don’t even understand what’s he is saying."
@isaacsparklescfr:
"When someone asks me when I’m getting married this is the reply I’m giving."
@zeespecialfabrics:
"He sounded so much like the presidential speech."
@beautiful_onyinyechukwu00:
"Ahaaa this man, make a sentence and make it complete. It shows that she was good."
Patrick Doyle calls out Burna Boy
Popular veteran actor Patrick Doyle has caused an uproar on social media with his opinion about Burna Boy.
The singer was recently in the news for saying Afrobeat lacks substance. In response, Doyle noted that some people like Fela paved the way for Burna's proud bashing.
The actor also urged the public not to contribute to the creation of an arrogant and obnoxious monster.
