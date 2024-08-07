Several reactions have trailed a new clip of Nigerian veteran actor and media personality Patrick Doyle, where he spoke about his ex-wife, Iretiola

The video recording saw Patrick on a guest on QEDNG, where he was asked about his broken marriage to the movie star

While speaking, fans could not help but notice how he was stuttering and mincing words, as they wondered what he was trying to say

Veteran actor Patrick Doyle has opened up about his divorce and relationship with his estranged wife, Iretiola Doyle.

In a recent interview with a media house, QEDNG, the veteran actor was asked about his ex-wife but struggled to say anything.

Patrick Doyle describes Ireti as a great mother, Credit: @iretidoyle, @patrickdoylemedia

It will be recalled that Legit.ng recently reported that the actor flooded our timelines during his traditional wedding to his new wife.

Nollywood actor Patrick Doyle and his wife Funmilayo shared images from their traditional marriage on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

The duo got married in 2004, and the actress confirmed their divorce in 2023. They have five children together.

In the video, Patrick described Ireti as a first-class mother and provider who cares for her kids. However, fans clammed him for mincing words and stuttering all through the interview.

Reactions to Patrick Doyle's interview

@thesparkles_chic:

"Sir we don't understand what u are saying. Speak clearly or don't speak at all."

@sapphire_x__x:

"Why is he stuttering."

@desiredcollectibles:

"When men start stuttering like his lie is likely to set in."

@mjayzfabric:

"I don’t even understand what’s he is saying."

@isaacsparklescfr:

"When someone asks me when I’m getting married this is the reply I’m giving."

@zeespecialfabrics:

"He sounded so much like the presidential speech."

@beautiful_onyinyechukwu00:

"Ahaaa this man, make a sentence and make it complete. It shows that she was good."

