Popular Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson has been called out by his ex, Lydia for tarnishing her image and sleeping with her friends

The actor's relationship with Lydia sparked conversations when people found out she was 19 as at the time they were dating

Lydia revealed that the actor has a reputation for going after much younger girls and she did not know about his sexual reputation

Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson has been labelled by his ex-girlfriend Lydia as a predator and all round terrible individual.

The young lady who was 19 as at the time she dated the actor who is now 34, went on a rant where she spilled all the tea about him.

Timini goes for younger girls

Taking to her Instagram story channel, Lydia disclosed from her experience with the actor that it is not okay to get romantically involved with someone significantly older even if the lady is 18 or older.

She tagged him a predator, pervert and all round terrible person and she had no idea of his escapades when she met him.

The actor told her he made an exception for her seeing as she was 19 as at then, but she went through hell in the relationship which scarred her.

Lydia continued that Timini's friends know of his ugly sexual escapades and he has a pattern for going for much younger girls.

She further said that she didn't make any drama seeing as the actor's family and friends were nice to her and she did not want to gain enemies.

According to her, since they split, Timini has been using his influence to tarnish her name and drag her through the mud.

Lydia also revealed that the actor has slept with every breathing thing in Lagos and Abuja, and in the same breath called out her friends that have slept with him.

See the post as sighted online below:

Reactions

Malikdeking

"May we not get emotionally attached to those who do not care about us. It can drain one."

Jumpsuit_magazine:

"Anyone that dates this guy is not serious with her life."

Ladyque_1:

"I don’t know what y’all see in that timini guy . I hope she heals from whatever trauma he may have caused her."

Yvonnes_accessories:

"This Timini is always called out by young girls."

Deliciously.made_:

"She called out her friends sha. Lmao!"

