Desmond Elliot has explained why he signed the impeachment notice against former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa

Amid claims, he stated that he was abroad during the process and acted based on perceived presidential approval

The lawmaker disclosed that the impeachment was later reversed after clarification from President Bola Tinubu’s office

Lagos State House of Assembly member, Desmond Elliot, has given his own account of why he signed the impeachment notice against former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa in January 2025.

Desmond Elliot opens up on his controversial role in Mudashiru Obasa's impeachment and why he signed the notice. Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

According to him, he acted based on what he believed at the time.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, May 19, Elliot responded to comments from the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, who had suggested that he almost faced consequences over intelligence linking him to the impeachment move.

Elliot, who said he was not in Nigeria when the incident happened, explained that he and his wife had travelled abroad around January 13, 2025, for a family wedding. According to him, he was in South Africa when the impeachment process unfolded.

While describing the situation as confusing, he said the development came as a surprise while he was still out of the country. He explained that many lawmakers had already signed the document before his return, and he eventually added his signature after seeing the scale of support for the move.

According to him, there was a widespread belief among lawmakers that the impeachment had approval from the presidency at the time. He said this assumption influenced his decision to sign.

“I would like to state categorically that I wasn’t in the country,” he said.

“And pretty much we thought it was from the presidency. In all fairness, we thought it was from the presidency.”

Elliot further stated that the situation changed after President Bola Tinubu reportedly clarified that he did not authorise the impeachment. He said lawmakers were later instructed to restore Obasa to his position, which they did.

Desmond Elliot explains confusion behind Obasa's impeachment signature as Femi Gbajabiamila raises concerns. Photo: desmondelliot

Source: Instagram

Desmond Elliot apologises to Gbajabiamila over rift

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Lagos lawmaker Desmond Elliot publicly apologised to Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila over alleged political tensions tied to past disagreements within Lagos All Progressives Congress circles.

Elliot, speaking on TVC’s Your View, said Gbajabiamila played a key role in his political journey. According to him, any fallout between them was unintentional, despite earlier controversies surrounding the Lagos Assembly leadership crisis.

While he extended an apology and appealed for forgiveness, the lawmaker affirmed that he remains committed to party unity and service delivery in Surulere.

Desmond Elliot alleges intimidation ahead APC primaries

Legit.ng also earlier reported that Desmond Elliot alleged intimidation and political pressure ahead of the APC House of Assembly primaries scheduled for May 20 in Surulere constituency.

Elliot claimed that party loyalists supporting his ambition were being threatened, while also alleging that his security aides were abruptly withdrawn without explanation.

He further urged APC leaders to intervene and ensure a transparent primary election. He also insisted he would respect the outcome if the process were conducted fairly.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng