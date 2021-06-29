Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson and his best friend Dorcas Shola-Fapson have got Nigerians gushing online

Dorcas, who is a media personality and an actress, recently showed off her new ride on her page and Timini was spotted with her

The media personality shared photo and videos showing the moment she was taking off the nylon on her new automobile

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson and his media personality best friend Dorcas Shola-Fapson continue to show off their best friend goals.

A few weeks ago, Timini got people talking when he shared photos of his Range Rover car to mark his 34th birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Actor Timini Egbuson's bestie buys a Range Rover. Photos: @_timini, @ms_dsf

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Timini's bestie buys a new Range Rover

On Tuesday, June 29, actress Dorcas took to her official Instagram page to show off her brand new Range Rover.

In the photos shared online, Dorcas was spotted sitting on the white car as she posed for the camera.

She also shared videos that showed the moment Timini was hyping her and helping her to take off the branded nylon the car came with.

Check out the photos and videos below. Swipe left to view more:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Nigerians congratulate Dorcas

Fans and celebrity friends of Dorcas took to her comment section to react to her post.

denolagrey:

"Congratulations my love!!"

officialosas:

"Whoooosssshh congrats boo."

mawuli_gavor:

"Doing it."

lolaraemusic:

"Come on."

flexgoddaps:

"TEAR RUBBER."

taymesan_:

"Congratulations boo."

therealjaybreeze:

"Osheeeeeeeeeeeee Hustler of the year."

sunky_o:

"Congrats Dorcas."

Lord Lamba and his new rides

Legit.ng earlier reported that the comedian bought two Benz cars within six months.

The news which was shared by Instagram blogger, Gossip Mill, was accompanied by photos and a video of the new Benz.

The post sparked mixed reactions among social media users. Some people were of the opinion that comedy wasn't the comedian's source of income.

Source: Legit.ng