Regina Daniels has again addressed Nigerians amid the ongoing End Bad Governance protest in the country

The Nollywood star looked angry as she voiced out against protest, which, according to her, was changing to something else

Regina Daniels also responded to comments about her being privileged, spurring another round of reactions online

Amid the backlash that followed her initial address to youths during the ongoing End Bad Governance protest in some parts of the country, actress Regina Daniels has released another video with a message to Nigerians.

Regina appealed to Nigerians to shun violent protest as she cited reports of citizens with Russian flags in the North.

Regina Daniel speaks against ongoing protest in Nigeria.

Source: Instagram

The actress stressed that the ongoing protest was changing to something else as she called for caution.

Responding to those criticising her, Regina said:

"I preached against violence, and ignorant Nigerians said it is because I am opportune and privileged; yes I am privileged."

"Nigeria can't change in one day or be changed by one man, I am not speaking for you people to love me. The earlier we realise that this protest is turning to something else the better for us all," she added.

Watch video as Regina Daniels replies to critics

This comes after a Nigerian lady lashed out at Regina Daniels for addressing the youths.

What people are saying about Regina Daniels' new video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

sir.sammywest:

"Me I dey wait for your Day 10 protest speech…..you preach with peace dem no like am! Preach in war my sister."

ikebest__:

"You people have made her angry now… Your Excellency pls calm down."

osy_cynthia:

"My darling Gina,your point is made but pls I want to also rember the adage saying a hungry man is an angry man.like this now I never eat this morning ooo Regardless still love you."

paulc_the_realtor:

"See Regina Dey raise voice for us … I no blame you."

amy_wealth

"Our mummy is shouting at us."

official_modestann:

"Wait are you shouting at me? Ehh Regina nke ogbo."

idywilzz;

"Tell your husband to call his friends to order."

hannyandboots

"she Dey para."

miracle_edache1:

"Una Dey see things for this country fa. @regina.daniels why are you yelling?"

