A Nigerian lady has lashed out at Regina Daniels for addressing the youth amid the ongoing End Bad Governance protest

The lady in a video that has since gone viral raised questions about the actress' marriage to politician Ned Nwoko

According to the lady, Regina Daniels has no prerogative to address Nigerian youth, a comment which has further triggered reactions

Amid the ongoing protests across some sections of the country, a Nigerian lady whose name is yet to be known has resurrected another round of debate on the video of actress Regina Daniels for the youth.

Legit.ng recalls reporting a few days ago that Regina addressed Nigerian youths as she advised them on how to act during the protest, which sparked uproar online.

Lady says Regina Daniels has no right to address Nigerian youths.

Source: Instagram

While people appeared to have moved on from the video, a lady in a new video slammed Regina while querying whether the actress would have married her husband and politician, Ned Nwoko, if Nigeria favoured her.

Referring to Regina as 'smallie,' the lady said the actress had no right to address Nigerian youth because she was the wife of a politician and businessman.

"Regina Daniels the country favour you na him you go end up with Ned now because you dey come out to form wife of senator to address the youth," the lady said.

"The fact say we hail you say you make right decision no mean say we wan make the same decision. You think say you don mature because you marry Epa," she added.

Watch video as lady drags Regina Daniels

Netizens react to lady's comment on Regina Daniel's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

QUEENOFDBLUES1:

"She say Regina don mature bcos she marry papa."

Ahujachim

"I am sure Regina didn't expect such reactions."

Emi_bibe

"I too love Nigerians, and this girl na Benin girl. But on a serious not this Regina no get respect and it's so annoying for person wey say she doesn't know the price of goods in the market."

D_Great_SAM:

"Honestly, without lying, Regina got cooked

Ugovee_:

"If this country normal, who is Regina Daniel to address the youths. Nothing we never see for this country."

Source: Legit.ng