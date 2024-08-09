Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh trended for the umpteenth time amid reports of being arrested by the police

A new video emerged online showing the politician in the police station pacing around the premises

Accompanying that came a letter invite from the armed forces accusing the mum of one of theft, cyberbullying, and others

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh is currently facing serious allegations after a document containing her invitation from the Police Headquarters in Abuja was leaked. The invitation cites several reasons for the summons.

The police letter accuses the actress and politician of multiple offenses, including criminal defamation, forgery, falsehood, cyberbullying, and criminal conversion.

Police invited Toronto Dikeh for tonnes of allegations. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

According to Legit.ng, Tonto Dikeh recently denied being detained by the police, claiming she was at home relaxing when the rumors began circulating.

It has been an eventful week for the mum of one. Video footage of her argument with a car salesman in Abuja has made the rounds online.

Her adversary, Very Dark Man, released the footage, claiming he received it from a friend who witnessed the confrontation.

See the police invite below:

Tonton Dikeh sparks reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mhiz_tomi02:

"She’s destined to be Bob friend , Bob just return and she’s going too."

uncanny_genius:

"Let her brain cool in prison, Nnukwu onye nzuzu."

callmedamy:

"I thought she said she knows people in Abuja."

officialogvictor:

"She deserves it button >>"

adaikwerre:

"Let the law Take its full course. She was Wrong for Being Violent. No matter the situation I will never support violence because if it was the man who did the same to Tonto, we'll be screaming Justice.If you have such friend like those her friends who accompanied her there and was gingering her up and can't calm you down, then you don't have a friend at all."

ojerehighstar3:

"Do you realize that we are the last generation on Earth that knows what life was like before social media ?"

sauceprince1:

"One thing I have learnt in life is, CONTENTMENT. If you can’t afford it, wait till you can! And when you finally get that which you desire, apply different ways to ensure those looking up to you, will see things the way they’re."

bigrichieray:

"She deserves it better. This nonsense attitude with unnecessary ego will stop soon."

daretiwa:

"Very darkman setting his ring light right now."

kelvin_kertz:

"These are type of people A. P. C recruit into their party. Shady personalities to run for elections to seat in government offices."

_peaceful_baddie:

"That means her dream to become a p0liticiian is already at riisk too ?"

teymietohpeH:

"Just know say once VDM put hand for your matter your own don spoil be that."

michael._u:

"Hope she gets out innocent. Them no put King for that letter. I’m not happy about that!"

Tonto Dikeh brags after fighting car dealer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that many hours after the video of Tonto Dikeh fighting a car dealer gained momentum online and drawn heated reactions from Nigerians, the actress took to her Instagram page to brag about her actions.

In the post, the movie star shared a lovely photo of her face and accompanied it with a caption explaining that she is a woman who doesn’t take nonsense and also doesn’t care about people’s opinions.

In a subsequent post, Tonto Dikeh continued to brag. According to her, she is fearless and doesn't talk too much.

Source: Legit.ng