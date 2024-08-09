Regina Daniels has given out to women in a viral video sighted on social media a few days after she was dragged

The actress had criticised protesters during the nationwide hunger protest, and she was dragged by some Nigerians

In the video, some women were thanking her for reaching out to them and giving them money as someone prayed for her

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has given out an undisclosed sum of money to some women, as seen in a video she posted on Snapchat.

Legit.ng has reported that Daniels had been dragged after appealing to protesters in a video she posted.

Regina Daniels gives out women.

In a new development, the mother of two was seen where some women were appreciating her for her kind gesture.

According to one of them, the movie act gave them money out of her personal earning without them begging for it.

Woman prays for Regina Daniels

In the recording, a woman was seen praying for Daniels as she said God would bless her with riches and good health.

The woman also prayed that God would take the actress to greater heights. Daniel said amen and smiled at the women.

Recall that Daniel made a video to react to the criticism she faced after appealing to the youth about the hunger protest.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to Daniel's video

Netizens have reacted to the video made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@mr_ben2028:

"Werey don go do sara."

@special_ardewestern:

"Lol she do am because she know say people don hate her. Oloshi wan use political way enter."

@nengi_07:

"Poverty is a tool."

@uzoprecious:

"Na wa o."

@qmerita:

"Sponsored to appease the hearts of angry Nigerians."

@mylifestylechef:

"Is she planning to run for office?"

@mirian_official1:

"Tell government to behave well, so that this people can feed on their own."

@chydec62:

"They steal your money and make you poor so that when they drop little for you, you will worship them forever. May God help Nigerians."

@en_dowed:

"Poverty is terrible sha."

@ogaslove:

"When they manage to do small giveaway from the money they are stealing from government fund, they will carry cameras to film just to deceive their mu_mu fans."

@asamarcelo1:

"This is to calm nigerians nerves down."

@akpajosephine:

"People wey dey internet different from people wey dey street Na wetin I know be that ...Gina leave internet people pls and do ur thing if not."

Man drags Regina Daniels over protest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress continued to be in the news days after her comments about the recent hunger protests went viral.

A Nigerian man identified as Uncle Nasco joined the growing list of brand influencers who took to social media to lambast or share their thoughts about the actress' comments.

In the trending video, Uncle Nasco taunted Regina Daniels while also warning her to know the difference between relationship talks and national issues.

