Nollywood actress Funke Akindele recently had an exchange with an online troll about the photos she takes

The Twitter user questioned the Jenifa star about taking photos on the streets of Europe despite her wealth

Funke Akindele’s clapback at the troll became a trending topic on social media, with netizens dropping their hot takes

Nigerian actress Funke Akindele is making headlines over her exchange with a troll who condemned her for taking photos on the streets of Europe.

The movie star, who is known to post lovely photos of herself on her social media pages, drew the attention of a critic on X (formerly Twitter).

In a tweet that went viral, the X user identified as Ochichi condemned Funke Akindele for taking photos on the streets of Europe despite her wealth. This came after the actress posted one of her photos online. See the snap below:

The tweet reads:

“Aunty Funke. Upon all the money in billions, you enter Europe dey snap picture for street. Why na?”

See the post below:

Funke Akindele claps back at troll

After Ochichi’s tweet, Funke Akindele responded to it. The Everybody Loves Jenifa star told the troll to share good locations for her to take pictures, and for him to also send the money for it.

In her words:

“kindly share a good location to take pictures and do not forget to send some money for it. thanks dear.”

See her tweet below:

Reactions as Funke Akindele claps back at troll

Funke Akindele’s reply to the troll who condemned her for taking photos on the streets of Europe despite being rich, got netizens talking after it went viral on the internet. Many people were amused and impressed by what the actress told the troll:

Lone Wolf tackles celebs who ignore positive comments and focus on the negative ones:

Odun questioned the troll’s audacity to question an accomplished actress:

Serrano Mirabel Sucre called it the best reply ever:

Read more comments from Instagram users below:

Meenah.ten said:

“Her reply is always epic😂.”

Chinyereugoh_xo said:

“Love her reply 😂.”

Winneromogwa said:

“This is a good example of: Why you dey drink Panadol for another man headache 😂.”

Evelyn____xx said:

“But where is she supposed to snap pictures? At the government house?”

Theamybenson wrote:

“Audacity from temu 😒 Best response from Aunty Funke.”

Glambyadu said:

“This person never enter airport before…e sure me pa.”

Raliatabubakar1 said:

“Una they cap oh 😂😂😂😂.”

Funkeapparel1 said:

“The fact that social media gives pple a lot right to say stuffs ehnn 😂.”

JP2025: Funke Akindele celebrates Priscy, Iyabo Ojo over wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Funke Akindele shared how happy she was that her colleague, Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscy, got married.

In a post on her Instagram page, she shared pictures of Iyabo Ojo and the newly-wedded groom while showering prayers on them.

The actress, who was dragged by skit maker Ijoba Lande a few weeks ago also asserted that she was honoured to be celebrating the wonder moment with Priscilla Ojo.

