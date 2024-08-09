Nollywood actress Regina Daniels continues to be in the news days after her comments about the recent hunger protests went viral

A Nigerian man identified as Uncle Nasco has joined the growing list of brand influencers who have taken to social media to lambast or share their thoughts about the actress' comments

In the trending video, Uncle Nasco taunted Regina Daniels while also warning her to know the difference between relationship talks and national issues

Nollywood actress and billionaire's wife, Regina Daniels, seems to have finally gotten on the wrong side of many Nigerians with some of her comments about the nationwide hunger protests.

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video released by the actress to address the recent national hunger protests.

Nigerian man identified as Uncle Nasco warns Regina Daniels against getting involved national political issues. Photo credit: @regina.daniels/@unclenasco

Source: Instagram

However, many people viewed her video as insensitive, as she asked Nigerians to shun the protests and return home.

The video was followed by vicious backlashes from netizens who noted that the actress was speaking from a position of privilege and didn't understand the pain of average Nigerians.

Uncle Nasco warns Regina Daniels

Brand influencer Uncle Nasco reacted to the viral clips and the entire exchange between Regina Daniels and netizens.

In a viral clip, Nasco shared his thoughts about the exchange between Regina and netizens.

He also advised the actress on the type of issues in the country she should get involved in so that she wouldn't be dragged and lambasted by angry Nigerians.

Nasco taunted the actress for taking Nigerians' comments, "Na only Regina fit to advise me", literally.

Watch Uncle Nasco's video below:

Nasco's video about Regina stirs comments

Here are some of the comments the video stirred online:

@sylv.ester6289:

"She don marry EPA nah advice go full her mouth."

@dazzlingskincareandspa:

"Serves her right….. remove joke na she be First Lady of dis country? So why d plenty addressing?? She feel say anybody Dey smile with her?? Mchewww…."

@uche.peculiar:

"Na relationship we talk no be Nigeria mata... Who be her mate.. with her small pikin voice..."

@eloketitilayo:

"Marriage and politics advice different o."

@dj_marvel_da_frosh:

"Tell am to keep shut and mind her business and marriage."

@thixiscypher:

"Na relationship wey tell her ooh."

@james3358john:

"She is too small to advice Nigerians."

@official_luckymoney:

"Make she mind her words the way she speaks."

@justicepounds_1:

"Wetin she don see for this life wen she wan take advice national issues."

Fans ask if Regina Daniels' hubby beats her

Legit.ng earlier reported that a post by the actress sparked reactions and questions among netizens on social media.

The Nollywood movie star who launched her fashion line got people talking with some images on her page, and she revealed that her husband, Ned Nwoko, was the one who captured them.

She also shared that Ned was the one who drafted the caption for her to use on the trending post.

Source: Legit.ng