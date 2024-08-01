Some netizens were displeased as actress Regina Daniels shared her thoughts about the ongoing nationwide protest which began on August 1

She said she was aware that the masses were suffering but everyone must be peaceful and avoid violence as they air their grievances

According to the movie star, constituting harm was not the way to go and this made her fans angry as they insulted her

Several fans of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels knocked her after she lent her voice to the ongoing nationwide protest.

Regina Daniels faces harsh comments for advising protesters.

She noted that she knows that the people are suffering and they want to air their grievances. However, the mother of two said that the only way they can have their demands heard is by being peaceful.

In the video she posted on her Instagram page, the movie star asked the protesters to do things right for the betterment of all.

Sadly, her fans were disappointed by her advice and they dragged her and made disparaging comments about her.

Watch the video below:

Fans slam Regina Daniels

Several fans of the Nollywood actress have shared harsh reactions to her video. See some of them below:

@percentage_im:

"Because u marry a Rich man now, u don Dey give elders advice they call them poor masses, better focus on your Grandpa's marriage."

@kingzaram1:

"Take the video down, you’re too young to advise your elders, if the country was good you wouldn’t marry your grandfather."

@the_vikkis_hair:

"If country good, you go marry your grandfather?"

@kelechi_umunna:

"Get out abeg… has there been any violent protest in Nigeria before? except the government hijacks it."

@abundantgrace_y:

"You said “Your voices will be heard” meaning your voice it’s not part of it. You aren’t in support of the peaceful protest."

@emeldiva:

"Funny thing you won't even step out of your house."

