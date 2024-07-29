Nigerians love dancing, and over the years, several different TikTok dance challenges have broken out and held the public in a chokehold

Over the last few days, a new dance step started by skit maker Brainjotter has stolen the centre stage using the song of veteran highlife performer Mike Ejeagba

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a list of some of the most popular dance challenges and songs that broke out from TikTok and gained national relevance

Over the last seven days, the Nigerian social media space has been dominated by two significant things: reports about the upcoming protests and the Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance craze.

The planned protests aren't the crux of this piece; it is more about the latter. Skit maker Brainjotter started the Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance challenge built around Mike Ejeagha's 1983 song Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche.

But the truth is that before Brainjotter's Gwo Gwo Ngwo stole the show, other TikTok dance challenges also achieved something close to the current craze, if not more.

Legit.ng, in this article, has compiled a list of some dance challenges like Gwo Gwo Ngwo that also held sway within the Nigerian social media space.

1. Tshwala Bam

The Nigerian social media space is famous for the rise of different dance trends. One of the most famous dance trends that has held the social media space in a chokehold is the Tshwala Bam dance challenge.

Since it went viral, several celebrities have jumped on it to show off their skills, including Alexx Ekubo, Liqurose, and billionaire Femi Otedola.

The Tshwala Bam dance challenge was started in South Africa by singers TiTom and Yuppe. It is one of the most prominent TikTok sounds of 2024.

2. The Hmmm Challenge:

Another famous dance challenge that constantly stirs views is the Hmm sound. Nigerian singer Davido started it with his new track with American pop singer Chris Brown.

It is one of TikTok's most famous dance challenges and across other social media platforms.

The unique hand gestures used in it to show a wave movement are usually the highlight of the dance routine.

3. Amapiano dance challenge:

Well, yeah, the Amapiano dance challenge makes it to this list. It is one of the longest and most enduring dance challenges online.

It has stayed a constant feature across the Nigerian social media space for over two years, and it doesn't seem to go away anytime soon.

The Ampiano dance challenge has been one of the most famous dance routines on TikTok since the start of the year, and it continues to hold sway amid new challenges and routines.

4. The desperate side chick dance challenge:

Another fun dance routine which has captivated the attention of the Nigerian social media space is the Desperate Side Chick move.

This is a recent one, and it has a unique catch. It involves two persons who are fighting for the love of a man.

The routines see the dancers feign attacks at each other while whining and twisting their waists.

5. Cote d'Ivoire AFCON dance challenge:

One of TikTok's most famous dance challenges in 2024 is the "Avaicia" moves. This was started during the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

It is a French dance trend started by Ivorians. The routine involves the dancers lifting one of their legs and bending sideways, followed by multiple giggles around their waist.

6. Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance challenge:

The biggest dance challenge making the rounds online at the moment is the Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo moves.

Skit maker Brainjotter started the dance challenge as just part of his regular content creation.

He performed the move to the Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche song. The song was released in 1983, over 40 years ago.

The dance challenge started by Brainjotter revived the song Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche. It has begun to gather massive tractions across the board, with thousands jumping on the Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo challenge.

Above are some of the most famous dance challenges in the Nigerian social media space over the last seven months.

