The African Cup of Nations (AFCON) is set to kick off later today, January 13, 2024, as the host country, Ivory Coast, battles Guinea-Bissau in the opener.

Nigeria will kick off their campaign tomorrow, Sunday, January 14, 2024, in a clash against Equatorial Guinea. The game is slated for 3pm.

Clips of Super Eagles players miming Asake's song go viral.

Source: Instagram

Clips emerging from the Super Eagles camp in Ivory Coast as they gear up for the competition have garnered commendations.

Ademola Lookman and Calvin Bassey seen miming Asake's songs

In one of the viral clips making the rounds, Atlanta striker Ademola Lookman and Fulham defender Calvin Bassey were seen doing a karaoke of Asake's songs, Lonely At The Top and Amapiano.

Ademola Lookman's clip caught attention more as he kicked off his karaoke saying AFCON on mind as against Asake's "Money on my mind".

Calvin Bassey also gave a good account of himself.

The videos coincide with Asake's birthday, which is today, Saturday, January 13. Some consider Lookman and Bassey's clips as a way of celebrating the Afro-fusion singer.

The videos surfaced online days after the Super Eagles arrived Cote D'Ivoire.

Below are some of the clips of the player doing an Asake rendition:

Watch Calvin Bassey's clip below:

See how netizens reacted to both clips

Here are some of the comment's that trailed the viral video:

@_michael_ay_:

"Make una no come home before Ghana,na there wahala go start oooo,because I’m not asking for too much ooo. I no say make una win the cup by force ooo but don’t come home before Ghana simple."

@carter_davis0:

"With this happiness, I believe say super eagles go win this afcon competition."

@oluwasayo_jnr:

"Make una sha no go play rubbi** if at all una wan play rubbis* don’t come home before Ghana."

@peterboby5:

"Make una na sha win."

@aotlekan:

"Our expectations on this team is so high and I hope they’ll not disappoint us oo!"

@__harbiodun:

"Make dem Sha no disappoint us abeg."

@seunoluwatuyi374:

"Mr money for a reason."

@official.bongo_13:

"Play play after they will go on the pitch to messs themselves up."

@oluofologe:

"Na group stage e go end."

@fatai.odunbaku:

"I pray you guys win the tournament so that this song enter number 1 for Apple Music lolz."

Source: Legit.ng