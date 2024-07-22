Over the last few days, veteran Nigerian high-life singer Mike Ejeagba's career has witnessed something close to a renaissance due to a TikTok trend started by skit maker Brainjotter

Brainjotter's TikTok dance challenge has been trending across different social media platforms in Nigeria, and the voice of the man behind the tune is Mike Ejeagba

After his dance challenge went viral, Brainjotter has reached out to the high-life performer, and a clip of some people visiting Mike Ejeagba at his home in Enugu has got people talking

A video of some young Nigerians visiting veteran high-life singer Mike Ejeagba at his home in Enugu has gone viral.

During the visit, the veteran was seen weeping. He couldn't help but lose tears to see his work from the late '70s and early '80s returning to mainstream music 41 years after it was released.

Reactions have trailed report that Brainjotter recently sent Mike Ejeagba N2m after using his song for his viral dance challenge. Photo credit: @brainjotter/@notjustok

Source: Instagram

Brainjotter sends Mike Ejeagba N2m

According to a screenshot shared on social media by Brainjotter, the skit maker has sent the veteran singer N2m as compensation for using his song.

However, some have reacted, noting that Brainjotter's N2m is too small and doesn't justify using Mike Ejeagba's song without his consent.

In the trending clip, the 94-year-old singer is spotted using walking aids because he can no longer move freely.

The Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance challenge has been trending on social media for some days, and Legit.ng recalls reporting when Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala jumped on it.

Over the years, Brainjotter has become famous for being a comic and for some of his philanthropic activities.

Legit.ng recalls when the skit maker helped pay for the surgery of a woman suffering from skin ulcers.

See clips of the veteran singer during the recent visits:

Netizens react as Brainjotter gives Ejeagba N2m

Here are some of the comments that trailed the reports about Brainjotter's N2m compensation to Mike Ejeagba:

@ayii_h01:

"You fit still blow for old age."

@pattty303:

"They should have just let this man be. Carrying cameras to disturb his peace and quiet is not respectfully, Gift him what you want to gift him don't stress him. Haba."

@dency.okk:

"I’m so happy this man is alive to witness this moment."

@purich_5:

"The man looks really sick...can they atleast take him to the hospital."

@oluchukwu_____:

"Moral lesson, don’t give up on your dream , you can shine at any time, it could be at your old age."

@iniabasi441:

"Brain Jotter really get Brain."

@a_strings:

"Please go with a guitar next time so he can bless us with his performance."

@_being_mercy:

"He actually aged well and gracefully. Because he was quiet old when he sang this song many years ago."

@bulliion:

"You only need one encounter to blow. Delay is not denial."

Brainjotter speaks about disabled boy

Skit maker Brainjotter was recently in the news after a video of him trying to help a young disabled girl took a wild twist.

The story became so big at the time that popular Afrobeats star Davido and even the governor of Osun State got involved.

Source: Legit.ng