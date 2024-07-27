A man jumped on Brain Jotter's gwo gwo gwo ngwo challenge but he did his own in a different and funny way

Instead of dancing, the man chose to sing the 'Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche' song recorded in 1983 by Mike Ejeagha

The man who is from Cameroon does not know the lyrics of the song which started trending after Brain Jotter danced to it

A man joined those taking part in the viral gwo gwo gwo ngwo challenge but his method was different.

The man did not dance to the song titled 'Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche' but instead chose to sing along with Gentleman Mike Ejeagha.

The man tried to sing Mike Ejeagha's song while jumping on Brain Jotter's gwo gwo gwo ngwo challenge. Photo credit: Instagram/Brain Jotter and TikTok/Tclaude Official.

The man, Tclaude Official, does not know the lyrics of the song, but he appears bent on singing them.

Man from Cameroon jumps on gwo gwo gwo ngwo challenge

In the video, Tclaude, who is from Cameroon, was just saying things that are not part of the song recorded in 1983 as part of Mike Ejeagha's Akuko Na Egwu album.

The song, which told the story of how a cunning tortoise traded an elephant for a wife, has been trending for weeks now.

It went viral after skit maker Brain Jotter used it to perform a funny dance, which was later copied by many people, including celebrities.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man jumps on gwo gwo gwo ngwo challenge

@Ogba Corper said:

"Na almost everyday we dey lose some brothers to sisterhood."

@drstryk said:

"Lemme not hear this song from your mouth again."

@Didi said:

"Why this my man dey do like this?"

@Rachael love said:

"No add to my anger this morning. Na to collect that phone from you."

@Mimi luxury hairs said:

"No be only Koko no ko. Ee reach your turn you spoil the song."

@GlowEmpire_01 said:

"Hahahaha...this guy wants to ruin our song like this!"

