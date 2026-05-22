A Chelsea legend has officially announced his retirement from football after 20 years of active play

The 36-year-old will play his last match for Celta Vigo at the Balaídos Stadium on Saturday, May 23

The Spanish international penned down an emotional post appreciating the clubs he represented

Former Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has announced his retirement from football at both club and international level.

The Spanish defender joined Chelsea from Marseille in 2012 and made 508 appearances for the Blues during his 11-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

Azpilicueta became the first Chelsea player to win every major trophy available to the club, including two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, one League Cup, two UEFA Europa League trophies and the UEFA Champions League in 2021.

Cesar Azpilicueta set to retire from football after 20 years. Photo by: Francois Nel.

Source: Getty Images

The 36-year-old moved to Atletico Madrid in 2023, spending two seasons with the club before joining Sevilla last summer.

He has made 16 La Liga appearances for Sevilla this season without scoring a goal.

Azpilicueta is expected to play the final match of his professional career when Sevilla face Celta de Vigo at Balaídos Stadium on Saturday, May 23, per ESPN.

Azpilicueta drops emotional message

Spain international Cesar Azpilicueta said he has been preparing himself for his retirement after playing actively for 20 years.

In a post on his official X handle, the 36-year-old explained how he started playing football in Pamplona with his schoolmates. He said:

"After so many years living my dream, I feel it’s time to start a new chapter in my life.

"Being honest, even though I have been preparing myself for this moment, I found it hard to write this letter. After 20 seasons, many people have played an important role in my career.

'When I first kicked a ball as a child in Pamplona with my schoolmates, I never imagined the amazing journey ahead.

"I’m grateful for every moment: the wins, the tough losses, the challenges, and most of all, the people I’ve met and the friendships I’ve made along the way."

Azpilicueta acknowledged the contributions of his previous clubs and how they helped shape him into a better player, per Football London. He said:

"To my teammates, coaches, and every staff member at all the clubs I’ve been lucky to be part of, thank you for helping me grow as a person and a player every day.

Cesar Azpilicueta will play his final match when Sevilla face Celta de Vigo at Balaídos Stadium on Saturday, May 23. Photo by: Fran Santiago.

Source: Getty Images

"Wearing the shirts of Osasuna, Olympique Marseille, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, and representing my country at the biggest stages has been a true privilege. Every moment has meant so much to me."

Fans bid Azpilicueta farewell

@MaxchainN79844 said:

"Thank you for the smile you put on our face, thank you for your resilience in defence, thank you for the numerous trophies and I wish all the best for the future."

@ToksDuttie wrote:

"You have had a flourishing and fulfilling career, and you should retire knowing you have won the biggest trophies and stood on the highest stages. We wish you well on the next chapter Cesar. Blessings! Up Blues for life 💙💙."

Guardiola resigns from Man City

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City have officially confirmed the departure of Pep Guardiola after winning two trophies this season.

Guardiola, who joined the Citizens in Jul 2026, has had a productive 10 years, making him the most successful manager in the club's history.

Source: Legit.ng