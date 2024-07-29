Some Nigerian football enthusiasts who watched the match between Nigeria and Spain did gwo gwo gwo ngwo challenge

The fans were present at the ongoing Olympic Games when Spain beat the Super Falcons by a lone goal in their opening game

As the game was going on, supporters of the Super Falcons were singing and dancing to Mike Ejeagha's song, 'Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche'

A group of Nigerian football fans thrilled people when they jumped on Brain Jotter's gwo gwo gwo ngwo challenge.

The football fans were present during Super Falcons' group opening game against Spain at the ongoing 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The fans jumped on gwo gwo gwo ngwo dance during Super Falcons' game against Spain at the Paris Olympics. Photo credit: Getty Images/Elsa - FIFA and Instagram/@54footballx.

In the video posted on Instagram by 54Footballx, the fans were singing Mike Ejeagha's viral song, 'Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche.'

They snag and performed the trending gwo gwo gwo ngwo challenge despite the fact that Nigeria later lost to game to Spain by a lone goal.

The video was later reposted on X by Pooja, a sports photojournalist and it got many reactions.

@SOluronbi said:

"I saw a video of this set of fans complaining about our players not coming over to say hi after the final whistle except Nadozie Chiamaka. I think that’s so bad of the team either win, draw or loose we love them and going over to say hi to the fans is a sign of respect."

@c1365e4f868f495 said:

"With all the shouting and good vibes. These girls no do well ooo."

@Mcezzy_dins said:

"Very poor performance from the Super Falcons today, always failing to convert their chances."

@AlfredoAtonh said:

"Naija no dey carry last. Steady vibes on vibes."

