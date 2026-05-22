Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe took a nostalgic trip down memory lane to celebrate her early days in the industry

Aigbe shared a throwback video from one of her earliest film sets and revealed that it was the very first time she met Sola Sobowale

The mum of two paid tribute to her senior colleague, leaving many to share what they noticed about the movie scene

Mercy Aigbe celebrated her first movie role with Sola Sobowale during her early career days.

The young actress gave her senior colleague flowers for her consistency and talent in the movie scene.

Mercy Aigbe opens up on her first film with Sola Sobowale. Credit: @realmercyaigbe, @solasobowale

Source: Instagram

Mercy shared a throwback video of herself on set with Sobowale to show the first time she met and acted alongside the veteran.

She described Sola as an incredible woman, an icon, a powerhouse, and a true inspiration.

The movie in question was Ohun Oko Somida, a project that marked a significant milestone in Aigbe’s budding career. She expressed gratitude to Sobowale for trusting her with the role and for allowing her to shine.

“Throwback to one of my early days in the industry. The very first time I met and worked alongside this incredible woman, @solasobowale … an icon, a powerhouse, and a true inspiration.

"Thank you, ma, for this opportunity and for trusting me with this role in your movie Ohun Oko Somida. Grateful for moments like this that became part of my journey.”

See the details below:

Netizens react to Mercy Aigbe and Sola Sobowale's video

Legiit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kazimadeoti said:

"See beating???? 😳😳😳Wetin happen gangan 😂😂."

queenomolara7 said:

"That beating was real 😂."

dezathegreat said:

"This is the real Nostalgia, but my love you chop that beating well sha."

kazeemadegboyegakola said:

"Ohun Oko Somida produced in 2010 is a really nice movie. Really gripping, and you find yourself empathizing with the characters. The narrative focuses heavily on real-life themes of family drama, betrayal, and the consequences of infidelity, resonating deeply with traditional Yoruba cultural values.That was also the movie that shot @bidemi_kosoko to limelight who acted as a bad child that was against her mother MRS DAIRO @solasobowale till court of law. Fans almost beat BIDEMI for her bad role in the movie 😂. "

faty__96 said:

"The way you delivered those lines with so much chest, only to get a direct premium package of “RESET” right after😂. This is pure gold. Mummy Sola doesn't play. Such an iconic throwback, you both killed it."

thatsleeky said:

"As that woman don dey look yuu like that you suppose no say yur beating dey do press up."

qute_tosyn said:

"You are born for this my woman 👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️i am super proud of you momma."

ceo_titoofficial said:

"You have always been a star ⭐️ u act every role with passion."

Mercy Aigbe takes fans back to her early days with Sola Sobowale. Credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Mercy Aigbe shows off in-law.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Mercy Aigbe celebrated a family member of her husband, who graduated from law school.

The actress shared lovely pictures of the lady who had been schooled abroad.

In her post, she showered her with sweet words, called her a darling, and stated how proud she was of her. Her husband also thanked God for the lady.

Source: Legit.ng