A Nigerian father and his young daughter living in South Africa have taken on the gwo gwo ngwo dance challenge in a delightful and humorous way

In the video, the father and daughter enthusiastically try to replicate the dance moves, showcasing their passion and determination

Although it's clear that the moment is just a playful bonding session, both the father and daughter are committed to giving it their best effort

A Nigerian father and her little daughter living in South Africa joined the gwo gwo ngwo dance challenge in a funny way.

In the video, the father and his daughter took on the dance moves and attempted with passion to replicate it.

Father and daughter join gwo gwo ngwo dance challenge. Photo credit: onyinwa84

Source: TikTok

Father and daughter join gwo ngwo dance

While it was obvious it was just a playful father and daughter moment, both showed determination to give it their best.

Their shared laughter and enjoyment highlight the universal power of dance to bring people together, transcending borders and cultures.

This moment of connection and fun serves as a reminder of the simple joys in life and the special bond between a father and his daughter. The video was posted by @onyinwa84.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from people on gwo dance

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Juliet Obilor said:

“Challenge closed little princess do a video for me.”

Mhizchomsky wrote:

“Best challenge ever.”

Onyinwa commented:

“Thank you.”

James magot:

“Challenge went wrong.”

Onyinwa:

“Thank you.”

F2ROYALS:

“Challenge closed now.”

Source: Legit.ng