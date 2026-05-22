Regina Daniels revives children's party after years away

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has resumed her annual Children’s Day party after a long break in the event.

The movie star, via her Charity Foundation, is known for hosting the celebration every May 27

In a new post, the mum of two announced details of the long-awaited party, triggering reactions online

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels is back with her annual Children’s Day party after a long pause.

The movie star, through her Charity Foundation, is known to host an event every May 27 to celebrate children in primary and secondary schools.

Regina Daniels resumes children's party after long hiatus. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The charity show has usually featured a lineup of A-list musicians, including Tiwa Savage, Zlatan Ibile, Patoranking, African China, Erigga, Sam White, MC Galaxy, and many others who have performed in the past.

Regina, who recently separated from her husband, Ned Nwoko, announced a new edition of her children’s program on Thursday, May 21, 2026, following the last edition, which was reportedly held in 2019.

Sharing new pictures of herself, the mother of two wrote:

“Somewhere inside every grown-up is a child hoping life never loses its colour 😔May we never outgrow wonder, laughter, and dreaming too big 🎈. Come May 27! Let’s make the experience memorable ☺️🥰.”

See her post below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels had many in their emotions as she visited Evang Ebuka Obi’s Seraphic Psychiatric Hospital, a free mental health facility located in Aguleri, Anambra state.

Sharing a video of her visit, she described it as one of the most emotional experiences of her life.

According to the actress, touring the health centre filled her heart with joy and wonder, and it was nothing short of inspiring and heartwarming.

The mother of two added that she listened to their heartbreaking stories and donated money to them. Expressing hope for people living with mental challenges, she said they deserve love, care, treatment and a second chance at life.

She emphasised that the visit opened her eyes to the struggles faced by people living with mental illness, while also highlighting the hope and healing provided by the hospital.

Daniels expressed gratitude for the opportunity to support the cause and encouraged others to embrace charity.

She stressed that mentally challenged individuals deserve love, care, treatment, and a second chance at life.

“Visited a free mental health hospital by @evang.ebukaobi for mentally challenged people, and honestly. It was one of the most emotional experiences of my life. The experience not only made me tear up but also awakened me to the reality of what people with mental illness have to endure and probably live with. Touring this free Mental Health Centre sparked a great amount of joy in my heart, and my visit was nothing short of inspiring and heartwarming, seeing the amazing work being done and witnessing some of the people they have helped. At the same time, I listened to their heartbreaking stories. I left the Centre filled with gratitude, thanking God Almighty (The Great I Am) for the opportunity to extend some support to advance the amazing cause they have achieved.

"I’m sharing this because I want more people to do more charity like this, and also know that there is still hope for mentally challenged people abandoned on the streets. They deserve love, care, treatment, and a second chance at life too,” the actress wrote.

Regina Daniels delights fans with children's party return. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Regin Daniels' comeback

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

peter.mirabel said:

"Hello Lady G. Please I have beautiful school bags and white canvases that you can share on the children's day. Please buy from your biggest fan @regina.daniels."

peter.mirabel said:

"I stay in Onitsha. I can bring it to the venue. Please buy from me @regina.daniels."

helmaqueen1 said:

"Grow old but don’t forget your inner child..👏👏."

makacy_002 said:

"A queen will always be a queen."

Doctor assesses Regina Daniels’ drug test result

Legit.ng previously reported that a medical doctor reacted to Regina Daniels’ drug test result. He dismissed claims that it had been manipulated or influenced.

The actress had addressed addiction rumours, saying she took the test to protect her children’s future, with Ned Nwoko's previous allegations hanging over her at the time.

Source: Legit.ng