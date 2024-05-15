A video of Davido's cousins Folashade and Adenike Adeleke doing a TikTok dance challenge has sparked massive reactions online

Both ladies are daughters of Davido's uncle, the governor of Osun state, Dr Ademola Adeleke and were recently in Nigeria

In the viral clip, the ladies were seen doing the trending TikTok dance challenge "Hmm" by Chris Brown and Davido, but something else from the video caught the attention of netizens

Amidst the recent coronation of Davido's uncle, Ademola Adeleke, as the Asiwaju of Edeland, a video of the Governor's daughters Davido's cousins Folashade and Adenike jumping on a TikTok challenge has sparked massive reactions online.

In the viral clip, the two beautiful siblings were seen doing the trending TikTok dance challenge "Hmmm".

A video of Davido's beautiful cousins jumping on the trending Hmmm dance challenge trends online. Photo credit: @folazfabz/@niko_babii

Source: Instagram

Hmm is a song by Chris Brown featuring the Nigerian superstar Davido.

Something from the viral clip drew the attention of many netizens, who couldn't help but notice how the ladies were dressed in the trending video.

Who are these ladies to Davido

Folashade and Adenike are Davido's cousins but share more than just family ties.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Folashade used to be Davido's stylist and wardrobe manager. During David's tour across North America in 2023, Folashade was in charge of his wardrobe.

Adenike runs a vlog, and Legit.ng recalls reporting one of her live coverage of behind-the-scenes of Davido's life.

Here watch the video of the ladies doing the Hmmm dance challenge:

Reations trail Folashade and Adenike's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@harzmular:

"All this tik tok song sha na for the main time."

@boniraxy77:

"Decently dressed yet still looking more beautiful than all this so call baddies ❤️❤️ you babes are beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ take your flowers."

@_jbaby_official_:

"Governor’s daurras."

@girl_ria_09:

"Beautiful."

@singpaul0:

"World best of all time superstar worldwide❤ king Davido."

@tripp___in:

"No be young john wife be that?"

@chidoshi17:

"Family support is one of the best."

@amkplus:

"This jam is underated, biggest jam ever in 2024."

Davido's cousin shares TB photo of singer

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about another of Davido's cousins, Folashade Adeleke, who stirred emotions online with a cute throwback image of the singer.

The picture was of Davido rocking a two-piece suit and tie with his hands tucked into his pockets.

Davido's serious look while striking a daring pose next to his cousin Shade had stirred reactions online.

