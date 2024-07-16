Nigerian celebrity fashion designer, Veekee James, has broken her silence amid the negative comments trailing her marriage

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu recently berated the fashion boss for putting her marriage on social media

Veekee James took to Maduagwu’s comment section to drop her two cents on the matter, and netizens shared their thoughts

Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James has finally reacted to the negative comments about her public display of affection with her husband, Femi Atere.

Just recently, Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu joined the growing list of Nigerians condemning the fashion boss. In one of his latest videos, he claimed that Veekee James’ marriage would not last up to two years.

Veekee James replies Uche Maduagwu

In an interesting turn of events, Veekee James finally responded to one of the critics of her marriage. The fashion boss dropped a comment under Uche Maduagwu’s post.

In her comment, she said words of prayers to cancel the negative claims he had made about her union. She wrote:

“Who is he that speaketh a thing and it comes to pass when the Lord has not commanded it?”

See a screenshot of her comment below:

Netizens react as Veekee James replies Uche Maduagwu

Veekee James’ response to Uche Maduagwu soon went viral and sparked a series of reactions. More netizens started to sympathise with the fashion designer and condemned the negative comments about her marriage. Read what some of them had to say below:

jhoy_ceee:

“If she was doing all this videos with her boyfriend you guys would shout “he never marry you “you dy post am everyday!!now she is doing the fun things she wants with her legally married husband una still complain .”

promizjay:

“veekee_james my dear akwa Ibom sister mbok carry Femi for head if need be. If e easy make dem run their own, nonsense and ingredients.”

diva_skills:

“Na Veekee fit Una for this social media. Nne keep speaking over your marriage joor.”

deenak_afolabi:

“Please is VJ the only person that put her husband on the media? You show your husband wahala, you no show him too wahalai…wetin una want gangan ?”

tiantia_of_themosthigh:

“just cause she posted grwm videos with her husband or game videos means she’s putting out everything about her marriage? Omo! Smh!”

wengimomoemi_:

“And that’s how you respond, leave this girl alone pleaseeeee.”

Luciadoreen:

“Wetin concern una? You guys should allow this lady to breathe in her marriage. Is the husband complaining? U guys leave the important things and be chasing the irrelevant things .”

_iam_rosey:

“Listen! I will only say this once! They’re couples abroad whose sole source of livelihood is content creation. We are judging and criticizing Veekee because we are bitter,witches,bad belle and we don’t want to see anyone doing better than us. Because really there’s absolutely nothing wrong with posting YOUR OWN SPOUSE ON YOUR OWN DAMMN PAGE!!!!!! Witchcraft too much for Nigeria .”

jannyblizzy:

“The hate on Veekee since she got married is too much , what exactly did she do wrong ? Is creating content with her husband now a crime?”

Teeto__olayeni:

“I love her response❤️. The attacks con Dey be like sponsored one.”

Middsglamour_:

“I love her response, Whatever works for you abeg, marriage wey go last go last make una rest.”

Mercy__m.d:

“Vicky post more of your husband ( nothing is going to happen to your marriage) evil people everywhere haba.”

