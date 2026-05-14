Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has shared his thoughts after Manchester City defeated Crystal Palace 3-0

The result helped Manchester City close the points gap to two and gain valuable goal difference on the table

Mikel Arteta’s side will face Burnley on Monday before facing Crystal Palace on the final day of the season

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has shared his thoughts after Manchester City defeated Crystal Palace 3-0 to close the gap on the Premier League table.

English attacker Phil Foden assisted Antoine Semenyo and Omar Marmoush to make it 2-0 at half-time before Rayan Cherki assisted Savinho for the third goal.

Manchester City beat Crystal Palace 3-0 to close the gap on Arsenal. Photo by Darren Staples/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

City reduced Arsenal’s advantage from five points to two as the Premier League title race intensifies with two matches left to play in the 2025/26 season.

Arsenal can extend the lead again when they face Burnley on Monday, May 18, 2026, as Manchester City will be in FA Cup final action against Chelsea at the weekend.

The Citizens will travel to the Vitality Stadium to face AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday, May 19, hoping to either close the gap again until the final day or overtake Arsenal.

If Arsenal lose or draw, Manchester City will have a chance to go level on points if they beat Bournemouth, and put themselves in a good spot for the final day.

Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s win

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has reacted to Manchester City's victory when asked about it during his pre-match conference ahead of the match against Burnley.

Arteta kept his mouth out of another team’s business, even though they are in a direct competition and claimed that his focus is on beating Burnley.

“Nothing; we focus just on the things that are in our hands, which is preparing the best possible way to beat Burnley, that’s it,” he said as quoted by Arsenal.com.

He added that he did not watch the match as he was at a sponsored dinner with one of the team’s sponsors, and reiterated that his players remain fully focused.

“The team is really present, it’s just living the moment, it’s emotionally in a really good state, I think, it’s the right one. Everybody is so enthusiastic and so positive about the way that we can finish the season,” he added.

As noted by the Premier League, the first two tiebreakers in case Arsenal and City finish on the same points are goal difference and goals scored.

Arsenal are behind City in both, as Pep Guardiola's side have a goal difference of 43 to Arsenal's 42 and 75 goals scored to Arsenal's 68.

Mikel Arteta speaks about potential tiebreakers in the Premier League title race. Photo by Kevin Hodgson.

Source: Getty Images

Arteta was asked twice during his press conference, and he confirmed that winning games comes first, but they are also working on the goals.

“I think it’s part of the narrative. There are various options, and this could be one of those,” he said. “It’s a factor that is important from the start of the season. We know that the difference is so small, and if you can make the difference bigger in your favour, obviously, we want to do it.”

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Legit.ng previously reported Opta's supercomputer predicted the Premier League winner after Manchester City defeated Crystal Palace.

The Gunners remain in control with about 85% chance of winning the title heading into the final two matches of the season and will win if they don't slip up.

Source: Legit.ng