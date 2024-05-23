Uche Ogbodo is under attack from a social media troll who disagreed with the actress about her real age

Uche marked her birthday some days ago and announced to the world that she had just turned 38

A troll picked on that and commented that the actress was lying, adding that the actress was already a grown woman when she started to act

Nigerian actress Uche Ogbodo has to defend herself against a troll over her age. The movie star celebrated her birthday a couple of days ago.

She was celebrated by her friends, family, colleagues, and followers. However, a troll decided to pick on her based on her age.

Uche Ogbodo slams an IG troll who argued about her age. Credit: @ucheogbodo

Uche Ogbodo and troll fight dirty

A post on the actress' social media story saw a troll question her age. According to the person, Uche was already grown when she started her acting career.

The cyber troll also noted that her husband, who is a younger man, might not be aware of her real age.

Uche, who had just clocked 38, was shocked to see such a comment and responded. She asked the bully if she had age insecurity, and added that she should be ashamed of age-shaming and attacking her fellow woman.

Ogbodo slammed the troll and said while she was making money at a very young age, the latter was sleeping.

Recall that Ugbe Ogbo recently advised her colleagues to emulate thespians Stan Nze and Blessing and marry within the industry. While some stood with her, others seemed to have kicked against her advice.

Nigerians react to Uche Ogbodo's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@discreet_fun_massage_lagos:

"At the end of the day, many women envy themselves. What concern you with someone else's age? If she is 20 yes so be it. Tr*olls should be ignored."

@bigchacha01:

"Tomorrow when Regina gets to 38 someone will still ague her age with her, all this one’s wey life done leave behind go always think say everybody come escort others like them."

@empyreallucy:

"Why do you have to say she married a little boy just because she’s older than him, is the boy a kid."

@sheddyoflagos:

"Can 500k start a police station?"

@rosiee_lee:

"Genevieve is 45, Tiwa is 44 using her yeye logic of when one they became stars Genevieve should be 55 while Tiwa should be 38 or 40.. Online age calculators."

@sbn_michael:

"When you’ve achieved more than them,they start by saying you’re way older. You can’t be that age and go this far. They want to use that one and have hope."

@foreign_gul:

"But na true na,she is not 38 she is more than that."

@remyomo:

"Uche was born in 1982, she's not 38 years biko. Your guys should be saying your age before thunder strikes Una prematurely."

@mummy_simdi:

"I started watching her when I was a little girl and she was a full grown woman and today am 30yrs and she is claiming 38."

@amakanwakaego:

"People should learn to leave people when they say their ages please... You're not her parent and even if she lied, that's on her. Leave her alone."

Wofai Fada shares real age

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wofai's father-in-law claimed she was 38. The comedian and businesswoman who recently celebrated her birthday confirmed her real age.

While sharing posts from her birthday, Wofai Fada declared that she had just turned 34 and silenced her husband's father.

Her revelation sparked comments from online users.

