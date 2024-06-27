Days after fashion designer Veekee James and her husband Femi Atere were spotted attending Chivido 2024, the couple are at the centre of a trending conversation on X

As the euphoria surrounding Davido and Chioma's wedding subsides, another couple has been the centre of a raging conversation on social media.

Over the last few hours, celebrity fashion designer Veekee James and her husband, Femi Atere, have been trending at number one on Twitter.

Fashion designer Veekee James and her husband, Femi Atere, trend at number 1 on Twitter over their attendance at Chivido 2024.

Source: Instagram

Conversations about the couple were stirred by their attendance at Davido and Chioma's wedding days before.

Netizens have given the fashion designer's husband a new name, sparking massive reactions across social media.

Mr Veekee James trends at 1

The businessman was being trolled on social media for marrying the celebrity fashion designer. Femi has been accused of marrying into fame and wealth, which is why some persons on social media have started calling him my Veekee James.

He is accused of marrying Veekee James for her money and fame. Some have also alleged that Veekee James is at fault for how netizens perceive Femi because she introduced him to her fans and followers.

Legit.ng recalls reporting the couple's wedding ceremony and how it lasted nearly two weeks.

See the post that sparked the conversation:

Comments trail the "Mr Veekee James" trend

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@Dikaprepools:

"Nigerians need to be on Netflix."

@AkinwumiOmolad2:

"Ppl no get joy for this app."

@zara_on_X:

"I don’t know why people are angry about Mr Veekee James. You people have trolled Regina and Chioma for the longest time for marrying up. But because we said that Mr Veekee James married up, you’re angry? Where’s the lie though?"

@eniolagoddess:

"This whole Mr Veekee James ish jus goes to show that its best to keep your marriage off social media. Too much cho cho cho smh."

@LadiSpeaks:

"Calling that man Mr Veekee James won’t pissss you off. Let them call a woman by her husband’s name and you would get angry. You’ve an unsolved problem."

@Shez_Weird:

"What is Mr veekee James are you s!ck? You guys don’t like gentle guys? Yall abuse and take them for granted."

@BigBadReni:

"Why is it an insult to be “the wife” in a relationship? And why’s your reaction to wish an abusive man on a woman bc she called him Mr Veekee James?"

inumidun_:

"The sad part is this guy hasn’t done anyone any wrong to be this dissed and trolled."

@iam_annydee:

"Y'all allow her experience the youthfulness of her marriage. She enjoys it that way. Haba!"

@talks3xwithireti:

"People are happily married and flaunting their happiness. You all are just used to seeing miserable marriages that when someone decides to showcase their happy marriage it nauseates you all. Leave Mr and Mrs Veekee James alone."

Veekee James gives hubby PS5

Legit.ng had reported Veekee's white wedding, which took place on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

The wedding had a series of highlights that had many netizens talking and praising her for the standards she had set.

One of the fashion designer's gifts to her man was a brand-new PS5, and another box contained an Apple wristwatch.

