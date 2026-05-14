As people continue to react to the death of Alexx Ekubo, a man has explained what he did to people who posted about his death

He spoke about the time the actor celebrated his birthday and what he observed about several people on his WhatsApp list

He mentioned that after the death of the actor, he noticed many people on his contact list were speaking about the actor in a way he did not expect

After the death of Alexx Ekubo, a Nollywood actor, a young man has blocked 3 people who posted about the death of the actor on their WhatsApp statuses.

In a fresh post on his social media page, the individual who blocked these people explained why he did that.

Alexx Ekubo: Man reveals action he took against WhatsApp contacts after actor’s death posts. Photo Source: Facebook/Justice Emmanuel, Instagram/Alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo: Man reacts to actor's death

He mentioned that earlier, Alexx Ekubo had celebrated his birthday, but a lot of people didn’t post to him or celebrate him as they should have.

However, after his death, he said these people immediately remembered Alexx Ekubo and started making different statements and posts about his death.

The individual, Justice Emmanuel, took to Facebook to speak about individuals who recently posted about the death of Alexx Ekubo.

According to him, these individuals did not post or celebrate the actor when he celebrated his birthday. However, they suddenly made posts about him after his death.

Seeing that they didn’t post him when he was alive but only after he died, he explained that this made him block these people who claim to love him without posting him when he was alive and when it was necessary.

He said:

"On 10 April 2026 was the birthday of Alexx Ekubo, just last month oo, plenty people no post him, plenty people no celebrate am talkless of wishing him happy birthday, dem stay one place lockup, now Alexx Ekubo don kpai, many people don dey post him dey talk how much dem love him."

Man shares reason he blocked contacts who posted about Alexx Ekubo’s death. Photo Source: Facebook/Justice Emmanuel

Source: Facebook

Alexx Ekubo: Man shares WhatsApp experience

Speaking further on why he blocked 3 people who updated their WhatsApp statuses about the death of Alexx Ekubo, he shared:

"I blocked 3 ekuke for my WhatsApp wey post him dey talk how much dem love him, so people get wetin to talk about person, but dem dey wait make that person kpai. God... my people, you see that tribute wey you go write when your friend dies ehh, go em dm now, tell dem how much you love dem. Human being, listen take care of yourself ooo, e get why. May we not trend on our death time."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a woman has gone viral after claiming she knew Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo was sick long before his death was announced.

She also shared signs she said she noticed years ago and spoke about his close bond with his mother and family.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that an old video of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has resurfaced online after his death, showing him speaking proudly about his Igbo culture and a masquerade in his village.

In the clip, he also described how the masquerade behaves and what happens when people refuse to run after seeing it.

Friend reveals final chat with Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a close friend of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has shared the last chat he had with him before his death.

He said he reached out to the actor in January because he noticed he had not been active on social media, and shared what Alexx Ekubo replied to him at the time.

Source: Legit.ng